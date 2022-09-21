Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Flying Bison celebrates 7th annual Choctoberfest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People headed down to the Flying Bison Brewing Company on Thursday to celebrate the seventh annual Choctoberfest. It's a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Western New York. The community organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them emergency shelter and support. People who bought tickets...
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
The Dorian is the latest repurposed building to be unveiled on Niagara Street in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A unveiling was held Thursday for another old structure in Buffalo, which has been repurposed into high end real estate, in an area that's become a hot spot for redevelopment on the city's West Side. Natale Development's The Dorian is now home to a medical practice,...
West Side Bazaar searching for temporary kitchens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an accidental fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday morning, the West Side Bazaar is searching for kitchens for its restaurants to use temporarily. Normally a busy place for lunch and dinner, boasting shops and seven restaurants, many owned by people in...
Elmwood Catalyst Fitness begins expansion with new amenities
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catalyst Fitness on Elmwood Avenue is getting updated. The fitness center, at 1999 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, is going through a $2.5 million renovation and expansion, according to co-owner Amy Bueme. She bought a portion of the building, where Catalyst is currently open and down the south...
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Groundbreaking held for new City of Buffalo apartment community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official groundbreaking for a new apartment community in the City of Buffalo was held on Thursday. The apartment complex is called The Rails, and it's creating more than 300 apartments, retail space, and office space right near the corner of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.
Bills ticket price margin climbs with victory margin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you were at the game or watching from home you might have felt the buzz. The Bills are gaining momentum across Western New York and the country. Josh Allen has the number one selling jersey. The team is still favored as Super Bowl champs. And online, the Bills are the top team for tickets.
AAA: plan ahead, shop around for best holiday airfare prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Given the circumstances, packing up the family truckster may seem like the ideal way to travel for the holiday season. Tourism analysts say that demand is high across the country for holiday travel, and flying isn't excluded from that. So how can you get the best...
City of Buffalo initiates eminent domain proceedings for 2 Cobblestone District buildings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There aren't many firsts for Mayor Byron Brown's administration after five terms in office. However, on Tuesday the mayor's office initiated an eminent domain proceeding against a city property owner for the first time since taking office. The common council passed a resolution calling for a...
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end. The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
Jemal to develop Burns Building apartments on Ellicott, East Huron streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal is moving forward with his vision is to create the Electric District, mostly on Ellicott Street, from Genesee Street south to Broadway to include 600 apartments, offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail. Jemal wants to demolish a vacant, three-story building at 348 Ellicott...
Buffalo area Puerto Rican community readies response to Fiona
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "At least 85 to 90% of our clientele here at the center is Hispanic and especially from Puerto Rico," noted Lucy Candelario, Executive Director of the Belle Center, a community center on Buffalo's lower west side. "There's a lot of buzz about what's going on in...
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
Bills Mafia Boat Parade revs up excitement for home opener Monday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of boaters met at Canalside to cruise from Silo City to Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar to show their support for the Bills. Boaters and onlookers were all decked out in red in blue, showing off their Bills Mafia spirit ahead of the home opener Monday night, a game that you can watch on Channel 2.
Springville's Fiesta Bamba expanding to new site in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Mexican restaurant in Springville is expanding into Hamburg with its second site. Fiesta Bamba will open at Town Hall Plaza, a Benderson Development property at 6000 South Park Ave., at a former bar. Paulino and Maria Fuertes opened the first site at 60 S. Cascade...
Williamsville man accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man was accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in Amherst. Victor Marinaccio, 64, of Williamsville was arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging him with one count of grand larceny in the second degree (class “C” felony.)
