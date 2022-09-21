ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Flying Bison celebrates 7th annual Choctoberfest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People headed down to the Flying Bison Brewing Company on Thursday to celebrate the seventh annual Choctoberfest. It's a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Western New York. The community organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them emergency shelter and support. People who bought tickets...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

West Side Bazaar searching for temporary kitchens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an accidental fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday morning, the West Side Bazaar is searching for kitchens for its restaurants to use temporarily. Normally a busy place for lunch and dinner, boasting shops and seven restaurants, many owned by people in...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Oxford, NY
Williamsville, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bills ticket price margin climbs with victory margin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you were at the game or watching from home you might have felt the buzz. The Bills are gaining momentum across Western New York and the country. Josh Allen has the number one selling jersey. The team is still favored as Super Bowl champs. And online, the Bills are the top team for tickets.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end. The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

