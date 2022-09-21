Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructureThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville moves one step closer to a net-zero emissions policy for new buildingsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
The Landmark
Wachusett football blanks visiting Fitchburg for season’s first victory
HOLDEN — After falling to Franklin High, the Wachusett Regional High School varsity football’s perennial nemesis, one week prior, the green and white took to the field Sept. 16 for a home matchup with Fitchburg High seeking their first victory in the early goings of the 2022 season.
WCVB
Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
Holden's O'Connell family honored by WooSox as Polar Park welcomes 500,000th fan of season
WORCESTER — It started out as just another trip to Polar Park for Kevin O’Connell and his two sons, Aidan, 8, and Kieran, 5, but the family from Holden was caught by surprise as they walked into the ballpark and were informed they were being honored as the 500,000th fan of the season Wednesday night. ...
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester Technical High School saw ‘remarkable turnaround’ new report says
Once considered among the poorest performing vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts, Worcester Technical High School was recognized for its turnaround efforts in a recent report by the Pioneer Institute For Public Policy Research. Worcester Tech and its achievements were named alongside those of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield...
WCVB
Search for family of fallen WWII sailor leads to his namesake nearly 3,000 miles away in Ireland
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Soon after a Massachusetts town official's plea for help in finding the family of a fallen World War II sailor, the mystery was solved thanks to a memorable conversation a tourist had while on vacation nearly 3,000 miles away. For Ben Quelle, Attleboro's director of veteran...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is grieving after a high school junior collapsed and died after a cross-country meet in Ludlow last week. The high schooler’s heart stopped beating, and they never regained consciousness. “Our community is grieving,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris. Anna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
baystatebanner.com
UMass students carry schools’ debt
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amherst community mourns death of Anna Burns, junior who suffered cardiac arrest after cross country meet
The Amherst and several Western Massachusetts athletic communities are in mourning this week after the death of Hurricanes junior Anna Burns. According to Burns’ obituary, they suffered cardiac arrest near the end of their cross country race against Ludlow on Sept. 13.
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Middletown woman benefits from first-in-the-nation heart procedure
Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first in the country to perform a new kind of heart surgery.
WCVB
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
WCVB
Mobile food market bringing fresh options to Merrimack Valley
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A new mobile food market is bringing new, fresh food choices to people in the Merrimack Valley. “Oh yes, I'm ready to cook,” said Marcear Marcirg of Lawrence. Marcirg will be cooking with healthy choices thanks to a new, free mobile food market at the...
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
WCVB
'You should pay attention to fly vomit,' UMass researchers argue... Here's why
AMHERST, Mass. — Imagine that during a cookout, a fly lands atop some food on your plate. You can swat it away and keep eating, but the insect may have left something behind. Massachusetts researchers suggest that "we need to pay far more attention" to the disease-carrying potential of...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Comments / 0