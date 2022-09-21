Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel had a specific request for Tennessee Vols fans on Thursday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a very specific request for UT fans on Thursday as he met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s game against Florida. Heupel wants fans to be loud on Saturday — especially when Florida has the ball. “I can’t...
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 4 on ESPN
"College GameDay" is featuring its first all-conference game of the season in Week 4 and, surprise, it's in the SEC. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso and the gang are heading to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., for the ranked SEC East divisional matchup between No. 11 Tennessee and No. 20 Florida.
Gators DT Desmond Watson Ready for Challenging First Start at Tennessee
Gators nose tackle Desmond Watson's emergence on the inside of the defensive line leads to a challenging first start for him against Tennessee.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Tarquin out, Ventrell Miller questionable to play against No. 11 Tennessee
For the second-straight week, Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is listed as out on the team's depth chart released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. While Tarquin is set to miss the contest, there is some hope that starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game against USF, could suit up against the Volunteers as he was listed as questionable for the contest.
wvlt.tv
Heupel hypes up big game at Vol Calls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday night means Vol Calls during football season. Head coach Josh Heupel, the voice of the Vols Bob Kesling and Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com got together to talk Tennessee football in advance of the big Florida game and the top Vol couldn’t hold back his excitement about the fast approaching weekend saying, “You work to get these opportunities now enjoy and embrace the moment prepare the right way our guys have done that we still got a few more days and then let it rip man and just compete your butt off. I can’t wait the energy that’s starting to build up in the city around campus. You know, we’re gonna get to game day and have a lot of fun.”
wvlt.tv
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
wvlt.tv
FAN-alysis | Vol Nation ready for Gators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for our weekly check-in on the pulse of Vol Nation. For this week’s FAN-alysis we touch base with Blake Bohanan who owns shift performance physical therapy, where on Tuesday he was training if all people, former Daytona 500 champ and Knoxville native, Trevor Bayne!
wvlt.tv
Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 25 years, the Shrimp Dock sold alligator when the Vol’s play Florida, but the deep rooted SEC rivalry started well before this Knoxville tradition. At the Shrimp Dock, manager Rex Bellomy said they ordered their gator early this year and got in...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football vs. Florida: 15 best celebrity guest picker options for College GameDay
Country music and sports legends run deep in East Tennessee. That’s why with College GameDay headed to Knoxville this weekend for the matchup between Tennessee football and the Florida Gators, there is a plethora of celebrities the crew can choose from to find their celebrity guest picker. Who’s the best option, though?
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
Heading to the Florida-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County hotels see boost during UT home games
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Knoxville hotels fill up during home football games, Sevier County sees the benefits. Hotel staff in Sevier County said fans coming into town for home games will take two or three extra days and get some Smoky Mountain time in. Some of the most...
wvlt.tv
Vols and Lady Vols to host Market Square Madness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball are moving their preseason fan event to downtown Knoxville next month. Market Square Madness will be a one-hour program set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. An hour before, fans can hang out and take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. Face painting, contests and a DJ are also expected.
tigerdroppings.com
Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans
Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Smokies are back in the postseason
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2013. Tuesday night they will meet the Rocket City Trash Pandas. These two organizations are very familiar with one another, meeting a total of 30 times during the regular season, with Rocket City winning 18 of them.
wvlt.tv
Armed Forces Veterans Memorial unveiled on UT Campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee now has a memorial to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with 365 names that are unique because they all have ties to the University of Tennessee system, whether they are a former staff member or student. The...
