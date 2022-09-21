ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OHP: Silver Alert canceled for Norman man

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHiEu_0i3antI900

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Officials say Schwingdorf has been located and is safe.

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Norman Police Department for 58-year-old Arlo Schwingdorf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idd6v_0i3antI900
Arlo Schwingdorf. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Arlo is 5′ 9″ tall and 150 pounds. He has gray/balding hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes. Arlo uses a walker and has several tattoos on his right arm.

Arlo occasionally suffers from seizures.

He was last seen Monday, September 19, in Norman, Oklahoma. If seen, call 9-1-1.

Norman, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Norman, OK
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
