OHP: Silver Alert canceled for Norman man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Officials say Schwingdorf has been located and is safe.
NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Norman Police Department for 58-year-old Arlo Schwingdorf.
Arlo is 5′ 9″ tall and 150 pounds. He has gray/balding hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes. Arlo uses a walker and has several tattoos on his right arm.
Arlo occasionally suffers from seizures.
He was last seen Monday, September 19, in Norman, Oklahoma. If seen, call 9-1-1.
