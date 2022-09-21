BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Board of Education authorizes continuation of additional levies in the amount of $3,248,000. It is reported that the current levy rate will not increase. The levy renewal consists of fiscal years which begin on July 01 of 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028. Read more below to learn about levies and the Upshur County School Levy Renewal election coming up on the November 8 ballot.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO