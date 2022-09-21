Read full article on original website
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
5 Fun Things to Do in the Smoky Mountains This Fall With Your Family
Once the temperatures begin to cool down and the leaves change over from green to the vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and red, you know that autumn has arrived in the Smokies. This time of year is also when you will find exciting festivals and events happening throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. With so much to see and do, it is no wonder why guests return year after year during this marvelous season. Here are 5 fun things to do in the Smoky Mountains this fall with your family:
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
A cold front “blows” into town today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hiker was rescued by a medical flight crew with the Tennessee National Guard at the Derrick Knob Shelter off the Appalachian Trail Tuesday, according to officials with the Army. Emergency personnel were notified that a 56-year-old hiker was suffering cardiac arrest and were alerted to...
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit
Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
New York Times names 2 Tennessee eateries among the best US restaurants of 2022
Tennessee restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
Disappointing corn harvest following summer drought in Middle Tennessee
It's the time of year when many of us turn to our local farmers for seasonal crops like corn, but drought conditions earlier this summer left some middle Tennessee farmers struggling.
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
