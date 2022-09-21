ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

WBIR

It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

5 Fun Things to Do in the Smoky Mountains This Fall With Your Family

Once the temperatures begin to cool down and the leaves change over from green to the vibrant hues of yellow, orange, and red, you know that autumn has arrived in the Smokies. This time of year is also when you will find exciting festivals and events happening throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. With so much to see and do, it is no wonder why guests return year after year during this marvelous season. Here are 5 fun things to do in the Smoky Mountains this fall with your family:
GATLINBURG, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival

There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

A cold front “blows” into town today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit

Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
DOVER, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
TENNESSEE STATE

