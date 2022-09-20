Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house
A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
CBS News
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel
A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road. Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a...
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
85-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Buy A Child In A Grocery Store For $100,000
Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange, Florida, approached Lauren Benning and her young daughter in a Winn-Dixie supermarket, followed the two out to the parking lot, and offered a large sum of cash in exchange for the child. Police in Port Orange, Florida arrested an 85-year-old man on Aug. 16, 2022,...
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Man Killed Neighbor Over Alleged Electricity Hack: Deputies
Sheriff's deputies said the suspect admitted killing his neighbor with a shotgun after he believed the victim was hacking into his network.
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
Cops Say He Left His Toddler in Hot Car for Hours—on Purpose
A 1-year-old boy died in a hot car after his father left him there—on purpose—for five hours, Ohio police said. The temperature outside was 87 degrees when little Kyler Parrott was strapped into his car seat with nothing to drink and no air conditioning on Thursday, according to authorities.
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Teens Fatally Electrocuted Leaving Vehicle After Crash
The 17-year-olds were fatally electrocuted after touching the live wires that were tangled in a fallen tree, according to authorities.
Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee
A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
13-year-old drove her parents car and caused 4-vehicle crashes including a school bus, police say
A 13-year-old girl caused the crash of two other vehicles and a school bus after driving her parent's SUV without their knowledge.
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back
A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
"This is not only a case that is tragic, but also extremely disturbing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in Florida.
Student athlete couple set for college are killed after ‘drunk’ US soldier ‘smashes into their car in horror crash’
A STUDENT athlete couple set for college have been killed after a drunk US soldier smashed into their car in a horror crash. Amelia Nowak, 18, and Derek Duerr, 20, were the victims of a shameless hit-and-run in Anchorage on Sunday. The couple were killed when a pickup truck allegedly...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
