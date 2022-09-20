ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel

A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road. Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a...
LAUREL, MD
Daily Beast

Cops Say He Left His Toddler in Hot Car for Hours—on Purpose

A 1-year-old boy died in a hot car after his father left him there—on purpose—for five hours, Ohio police said. The temperature outside was 87 degrees when little Kyler Parrott was strapped into his car seat with nothing to drink and no air conditioning on Thursday, according to authorities.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Black Enterprise

Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee

A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY

