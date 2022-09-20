Read full article on original website
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder appears in court
An Evansville man charged with murder appeared in court on Thursday. Evansville man makes first court appearance after being charged with murder. An Evansville man appeared in court Thursday after being charged with murder and armed robbery.
wevv.com
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
WISH-TV
Petersburg man found dead during welfare check
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
wrul.com
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
wevv.com
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find him lying on road, vehicle wrecked
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested after responding officers say they found his vehicle wrecked while he was lying on the road. Officers were called to Waterworks Road just past Marina Point boat dock Tuesday night for an accident with injuries. When they got there, they say they...
14news.com
Two people stabbed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the 300 block of Fagan Street. It happened after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. was found nearby at the intersection of Clay and Fagan Streets with injuries. They say...
Evansville police looking for suspects in early morning shooting
(WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for suspects in another early morning shooting.
14news.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in...
wevv.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County
Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
wevv.com
HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson
Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
14news.com
Police: Shots fired at car with 5-year-old inside, Owensboro teen arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Owensboro after police say he fired a gun at a car. They say it happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. Officers say they found two adult victims who told them they had...
Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
wevv.com
Man shot in the head on East Iowa Street in Evansville
Authorities say a man was shot in the head while sitting in his vehicle after returning from a gas station. The man told police he was followed home by a black sedan, and that multiple gunmen got out and started shooting at him.
