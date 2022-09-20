ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with murder appears in court

An Evansville man charged with murder appeared in court on Thursday. Evansville man makes first court appearance after being charged with murder. An Evansville man appeared in court Thursday after being charged with murder and armed robbery.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY
WISH-TV

Petersburg man found dead during welfare check

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
PETERSBURG, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon

A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
CARMI, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Police
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Two people stabbed in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the 300 block of Fagan Street. It happened after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. was found nearby at the intersection of Clay and Fagan Streets with injuries. They say...
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in...
PETERSBURG, IN
wevv.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County

Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy