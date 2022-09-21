Read full article on original website
Biggest Question That Will Decide Game Saturday Night
Texas A&M has figured out how to get it together against Hogs most of the time.
Former Texas A&M Starter Zach Calzada To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery At Auburn
Zach Calzada did not play a single down for the Tigers in 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Why Aggies can't afford to lose this game
Last Saturday, Texas A&M took a giant step toward overcoming an embarrassing loss at home to Appalachian State. A 17-9 victory against No. 13 Miami set the Aggies back on course. “I love the competitiveness, love the togetherness, love the guys pulling together,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday....
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Jerry World to renew their animosities in a crucial early season matchup as Arkansas and Texas A&M square off in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams appear in the AP top 25 rankings this week, Arkansas at No. 10 and undefeated through 3 ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher shares importance of Arkansas game, his feelings on the neutral site and respect for DC Barry Odom
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will play a neutral site game against Arkansas this week, and he’s torn about the site of the game. “I want to give up the away weekend, but not the home weekend! … It’s unique. There’s not many of them left,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “There’s not a better place to play than Kyle Field and I’m sure Sam would say there’s not a better place to play than Arkansas. … I’m a historian of the game. I like history and tradition, but change is inevitable. … It does make a difference. … I’m torn at times. I like going to Dallas.” —
Secret Weapon: Why Texas A&M Will Need To Trust RB Devon Achane Against Arkansas
Devon Achane's finish against Miami might be key to winning against Arkansas.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates. KRHD asks students: Are incapacitating drugs a threat at local gatherings?
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
KBTX.com
Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
EXCLUSIVE LOOK: SARC to move into new building
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center has decided to move locations to a new building after residing in their current facility for several years. SARC has assisted survivors of sexual assault and abuse in the Bryan-College Station community for many years. In the past year, SARC Executive Director Lindsey Leblanc said that their organization has assisted 70% more sexual assault survivors than in 2021.
wtaw.com
College Station Apartment Fire Injures Five People And One Cat
An apartment fire in College Station Sunday during the noon hour at the Landmark complex on Longmire resulted in five people being taken to the hospital. The status of those injured are not known. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs says that includes a mother and two young children who were rescued by firefighters through a second floor window.
wtaw.com
Armed Man Shot by CSPD Officer
A 26 year-old College Station man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a College Station police officer Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m., College Station police responded to a residence on Bellerive Bend Drive, in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, after multiple 911 calls. Police Chief Billy Couch...
KBTX.com
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former restaurant owner in the Brazos Valley has been sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges, KBTX has learned. Keith Johnson, who owned Southerns at Post Oak Mall, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors...
wtaw.com
A Bryan man who pleaded guilty in federal court six months ago learned his punishment this week for making fraudulent statements to obtain pandemic loans for his College Station nightclub. According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Houston, 46 year old Keith Johnson admitted that he lied on multiple documents...
kwhi.com
A Bryan man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud. 46-year-old Keith Anton Johnson, who formerly owned the Southerns bar and nightclub in College Station, was ordered on Monday to serve a 14-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. According to...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a 26-year-old man after he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her boyfriend. The shooting happened early Sunday at an apartment complex on W Villa Maria Road. According to arrest records, Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. entered the apartment,...
wtaw.com
39 Year Old Bryan Man Is Headed To Prison For The Fourth Time
The 25th time that a 39 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail, it follows a district court jury finding him guilty of domestic violence assault with a prior conviction. The Brazos County district attorney’s office also announced the trial judge sentenced Bennie Campbell to 20...
