Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughterLavinia ThompsonJacksonville, FL
High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 5 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by...
In second year, Tocoi Creek off to 3-1 start with big goals in mind
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s natural for a new football program to experience growing pains. At Tocoi Creek, those growing pains lasted less than a season. After finishing Year 1 by winning three of the final six games, the Toros have opened their sophomore season with three wins in four tries. It’s been a fast track to success fueled by some traditional techniques, including hitting the weight room early.
Great weather is here before Florida faces a hurricane next week
A passing cold front has whipped up the winds and wiped out the heat today. Sunny skies cover most areas except for a few clouds over southern areas today. Cooler highs reach the upper 70s along the Georgia coast to 80s across NE FL today. Onshore NE winds 15-20 mph...
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today
Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
Two boats wash ashore on First Coast, one in Crescent Beach, one in Summer Haven
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In two separate incidents, small boats have washed ashore in St. Johns County within 24 hours. One small vessel, pictured below, was found turned upside down on Crescent Beach Wednesday. A different small sailboat washed onto the sand in Summer Haven near Old A1A...
Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
Tracking the Tropics: Strong tropical wave in the Caribbean headed for the Gulf of Mexico
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including a tropical wave that is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. The next named storm will be Hermine. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS. Here’s what we can expect...
Makeshift boats discovered along shorelines of St. Johns County beaches
SUMMER HAVEN, Fla. – Two dilapidated makeshift boats appear to have made their way ashore Wednesday in the Summer Haven area of St. Johns County. Later in the day, News4JAX learned a third was also spotted along Crescent Beach. Photos shared to News4JAX by the St. Johns County government...
17 people injured after a gangway disconnected from St. Marys dock while veterans were still on it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Camden County a group of veterans and their families are recovering tonight after part of a boat ramp collapsed today. It happened in St. Marys, Georgia at The Wheeler Street ramp on the St. Marys River. St. Marys city manager told me that around 10...
Nearly 400 veterans have applied to become teachers in Florida under DeSantis-backed program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 400 veterans have applied for teaching jobs in Florida using a new pathway created by the legislature and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but locally, there haven’t been any hires in two of the biggest school districts. DeSantis has touted the program in recent...
National Nanny recognition week
904 Nannies is excited to share about National Nanny Recognition Week! As nannies themselves, they are eager to educate and support the nannies in the community which helps promote quality childcare for the families. 904 Nannies is a nanny referral agency that is passionate about the Nanny Industry and strives to create a community that not only provides exceptional childcare, but one who also cares for the childcare providers. They strive to build a community that helps educate and place nannies in safe working environments. They love where they live and hope to cultivate a safe place for nannies and families to connect to help raise happy, healthy and thriving children in Northeast Florida.
St. Johns County commission votes against industrial park proposed for farmland
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Denied. That’s the decision about a warehouse distribution center proposed for a stretch of farmland in St. Johns County. The much debated project came to a head Tuesday at the St. Johns County Commission. The commission chambers were packed with people had their...
Cathy Brown memorial at River House
The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
In the state of Florida, minimum wage will be increasing at the end of the month
Jacksonville, Fla. — Minimum wage will increase by one dollar by the end of September. The owner of Angie’s Subs tells Action News Jax it’s great the state is raising minimum wage, but since the cost of living went up, he says lawmakers should consider increasing it again.
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report
A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
Ron DeSantis Holds Solid Lead Over Charlie Crist in New Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released on Wednesday. Suffolk University released a poll for USA Today of likely voters in Florida which shows DeSantis with 48 percent of those surveyed with Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, with 41 percent. Crist won the Democratic primary last month while DeSantis faced no opposition in the Republican primary.
Addiction recovery specialist on why he thinks there’s been a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major drug recent busts in Duval and Flagler counties involve fentanyl. News4JAX spoke with Michael White who’s Executive Director at Teen Challenge, a ministry that helps people recover from addiction in Jacksonville. White is a former addict himself who is many years recovered and...
