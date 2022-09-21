ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

In second year, Tocoi Creek off to 3-1 start with big goals in mind

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s natural for a new football program to experience growing pains. At Tocoi Creek, those growing pains lasted less than a season. After finishing Year 1 by winning three of the final six games, the Toros have opened their sophomore season with three wins in four tries. It’s been a fast track to success fueled by some traditional techniques, including hitting the weight room early.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Great weather is here before Florida faces a hurricane next week

A passing cold front has whipped up the winds and wiped out the heat today. Sunny skies cover most areas except for a few clouds over southern areas today. Cooler highs reach the upper 70s along the Georgia coast to 80s across NE FL today. Onshore NE winds 15-20 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Johns, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Johns, FL
Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
The Associated Press

Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
News4Jax.com

National Nanny recognition week

904 Nannies is excited to share about National Nanny Recognition Week! As nannies themselves, they are eager to educate and support the nannies in the community which helps promote quality childcare for the families. 904 Nannies is a nanny referral agency that is passionate about the Nanny Industry and strives to create a community that not only provides exceptional childcare, but one who also cares for the childcare providers. They strive to build a community that helps educate and place nannies in safe working environments. They love where they live and hope to cultivate a safe place for nannies and families to connect to help raise happy, healthy and thriving children in Northeast Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#Johns
historiccity

Cathy Brown memorial at River House

The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Holds Solid Lead Over Charlie Crist in New Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released on Wednesday. Suffolk University released a poll for USA Today of likely voters in Florida which shows DeSantis with 48 percent of those surveyed with Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, with 41 percent. Crist won the Democratic primary last month while DeSantis faced no opposition in the Republican primary.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy