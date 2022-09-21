ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Holiday tax proposal for Wales sparks fears it will drive away tourists and hit short-stay and catering industries

By Liz Hull
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Labour-run Welsh government was facing criticism last night over plans to tax tourists to visit the country.

Businesses said the proposed levy could deter visitors already cutting back on holidays because of the rising cost of living while Tories described it as 'grave danger' to Wales and a threat to livelihoods.

Richard Workman, of Shell Island campsite in Gwynedd, told the BBC: 'Getting people across the border into north Wales is the hardest thing. If there's another tax on top, they'll go to the east coast of England.'

Under the plans, detailed in a public consultation document, local councils would have the power to charge overnight visitors. Welsh finance minister Rebecca Evans said it would be a 'small contribution' to go towards maintaining beaches, pavements, parks, toilets and footpaths.

The Conservatives claim that if the levy is comparable to those in other European countries, a family of four staying for six nights could be charged around £75. If approved by the Welsh parliament, it could be a number of years before the levy is introduced.

However, Christopher Frost, restauranteur and chairman of North Wales Tourism, said now was not the time for a tourism tax.

'The cost-of-living crisis has seen an enormous surge in the price of energy, utilities and food,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSGAt_0i3anUQ600
Businesses in Wales said the proposed tourist tax could deter visitors already cutting back on holidays because of the rising cost of living

'For many, prices have in some cases doubled or tripled and this has made the cost of doing business extremely high.

'With the sector skills shortage, the challenges from an unregulated Airbnb market, the rise in employment costs, this is the wrong time to launch a consultation on a bed tax that will add further to the cost of doing business, will hit the confidence of an industry that has not yet overcome the challenges of the pandemic and will create further bad publicity for an industry that is already struggling.'

And Paul Williams, general manager of Llandudno Pier, said a potential tax was 'ludicrous' and a 'very bad idea'.

'We've just come out of Covid last year, the last thing we need is a tax on tourism,' he said. 'It's one of the biggest sectors in north Wales. To put a tax on top of it just seems ludicrous, especially at this time.'

Mrs Evans said: 'Our intention is to bring about a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect, and invest in, our local areas.

'By asking visitors - whether they have travelled from within Wales or from further afield - to make a small contribution towards maintaining and enhancing the place they are visiting, we will encourage a more sustainable approach for tourism.'

Similar levies are already in place in 40 countries and cities around the world, including Greece, France, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and the US state of California. A £2-a-night surcharge has also been proposed in Edinburgh.

Earlier this year the owner of one of Wales' biggest attractions, Dan-yr-Ogof at the National Showcaves Centre for Wales, banned Welsh Government ministers including the First Minister Mark Drakeford from the site over what he called their 'anti-tourism' policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UALbp_0i3anUQ600
Earlier this year Ashford Price, chairman of the National Showcaves Centre for Wales at Dan Yr Ogof, located within the Brecon Beacons National Park, banned Welsh Government ministers from the site over what he called their 'anti-tourism' policies

Kate Nicholls, head of UK Hospitality, has also previously criticised the 'ill-thought through' plans and pointed out that less than eight per cent of hotel stays in Wales are visitors from outside the UK, meaning the move could push domestic tourists elsewhere.

She said: 'Our businesses already pay national and local taxes to fund public services. More will cripple them. This is about making it more expensive for Welsh people to have a break and for visitors from the rest of UK.'

The proposed levy is one policy brought about through the Welsh Government's co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Plaid Cymru's Cefin Campbell said it could 'make a real difference' in developing and protecting local services and infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
BBC

Welsh Tories say Wales' fracking ban should stay

Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd have backed Wales' keeping its ban on fracking, despite the Tory UK government's decision to end a mortarium in England. Labour Welsh ministers have opposed any new oil and gas extraction, including fracking, for years. The UK government argued an end to the ban was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Things are looking BRIGHTER! Chancellor to pledge a ‘new era for Britain’ in mini-Budget with biggest tax giveaway in 30 years to spark growth surge – and could even knock a penny off income tax and bring in year-round daylight savings

The Chancellor will pledge ‘a new era’ of growth today as he unveils a mini-budget with the biggest tax giveaway in 30 years to spark a growth surge. Government sources suggested there might be a further ‘rabbit out of the hat’ announcement – possibly a 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax next year as rumours abound about rolling out daylight savings all year-round.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BBC

Free bus scheme for under-22s clocks up 21 million journeys

Young Scots have made more than 21 million free bus journeys since the travel scheme began at the start of the year, the Scottish government has said. Since January, everyone aged between five and 22 has been entitled to free bus travel. The government says more than half of the...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended

Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
Daily Mail

Harry suggested bringing in a 'mediator to clear the air' to resolve the royal rift during Spring meeting with Charles… but the plan left Camilla 'spluttering over her tea', while William felt 'relief' at his brother's move to US, new book claims

Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to solve his rift with the rest of the Royal Family, causing Camilla to 'splutter over her tea', a royal book has claimed. In a book soon to be published about The Firm, The New Royals, author and journalist Katie Nicholl addressed the deepening division between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals and begin a new life in the US in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Name of Thrones: Records reveal the Queen Consort Camilla has the SAME distant relative as Kit Harrington - pair share 17th Century ancestor who was staunch backer of Charles I in Civil War

Queen Consort Camilla is related to Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington - through a staunch supporter of King Charles I in the English Civil War. Her Royal Highness, 75, is a distant cousin of Harrington, 35, due to the fact that they share John Tufton, the 2nd Earl of Thanet, as an ancestor, ancestry website Findmypast have revealed.
WORLD
The Independent

Wales preparing for ‘risk’ of UK breaking up, first minister says

The United Kingdom is closer to breaking up than at any time in 50 years, the first minister of Wales says – as he revealed Cardiff is making preparations for it.Mark Drakeford warned that only the Labour Party is making the case for saving the union, accusing “bully boy” Boris Johnson of adding to its “fragility” through his actions in No 10.Liz Truss has been accused of showing similar disrespect to Scotland and Wales, after vowing to “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon and branding Mr Drakeford a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.The first minister said: “I think the risk the United Kingdom...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal

King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Barcelona#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Linus Income Tax#Labour#Tories#Conservatives#European#North Wales Tourism
BBC

Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks

Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said. Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments. There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Strike by rail workers set to cripple services

Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Anger over Cambridgeshire bus company axing 18 routes

Cambridgeshire's mayor has called a bus company's plans to axe 18 routes as "unacceptable". According to data seen by the BBC, the routes, which are run by Stagecoach East, carried almost 90,000 passengers in June 2022, and lost £4.7m a year. The Tory leader of East Cambs District Council,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute

More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Greece
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Tintagel among castles at risk unless England can hold back the tide

The wonderful wildness of the spot, a rocky Cornish headland pounded relentlessly by Atlantic breakers, has inspired poets, artists and dreamers for many a century. But Tintagel, immortalised in British mythology as the place of King Arthur’s conception, is one of a string of castles at risk of tumbling into the sea as climate change increases the pace of coastal erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

613K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy