Global Warming

The Independent

Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor

Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” on Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather.Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It's not too late.”The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.“We're striking all over the world because the governments in charge are...
Washington Examiner

Democrats are already exploiting Hurricane Fiona for climate change hysteria

Hurricane Fiona, like many hurricanes from the last century, wreaked havoc in the Caribbean earlier this week. It hit Puerto Rico, knocking out most of the island's electrical grid and causing power outages, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of people have been stranded, and the storm has claimed the lives of two people so far — one in Puerto Rico and one in the Dominican Republic.
960 The Ref

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Hill

America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster

In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
Daily Mail

20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)

Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
The New York Times

Pace of Climate Change Sends Economists Back to Drawing Board

Economists have been examining the effect of climate change for almost as long as it has been known to science. In the 1970s, Yale economist William Nordhaus began constructing a model meant to gauge the effect of warming on economic growth. The work, first published in 1992, gave rise to a field of scholarship assessing the cost to society of each ton of emitted carbon offset by the benefits of cheap power — and thus how much it was worth paying to avert it.
The Hill

Climate-smart idea: Don’t cut down older forests

A new initiative to plant 1 billion trees on public lands is welcome news. Forests play a huge role in our lives — as sources of clean water, wood for our homes, fish and wildlife habitat, as well as awe-inspiring recreational settings. Forests are also vital to stemming climate change, absorbing significant amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. The trees we plant today will yield big dividends in decades to come.
eenews.net

Biden meets with U.K. leader under cloud of climate skepticism

President Joe Biden celebrated his climate victories at the United Nations on Wednesday. Then he sat down with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is staffing the highest ranks of her new government with officials who reject climate science. The meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York offered...
US News and World Report

Facing Calls to Resign, World Bank's Malpass Changes Answer on Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Under pressure to resign for declining to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday it was clear greenhouse emissions are causing climate change and defended his record as bank chief. Malpass sought to restate his views in...
The Conversation U.S.

What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?

The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
