Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor
Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” on Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather.Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It's not too late.”The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.“We're striking all over the world because the governments in charge are...
Democrats are already exploiting Hurricane Fiona for climate change hysteria
Hurricane Fiona, like many hurricanes from the last century, wreaked havoc in the Caribbean earlier this week. It hit Puerto Rico, knocking out most of the island's electrical grid and causing power outages, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of people have been stranded, and the storm has claimed the lives of two people so far — one in Puerto Rico and one in the Dominican Republic.
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)
Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
GOP Lawmaker Launches Offensive Tirade Against Climate Expert In Hearing
"I'm trying to give you the floor, boo," Rep. Clay Higgins yelled at expert Raya Salter as part of wider disrespectful behavior toward the Black woman.
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Pace of Climate Change Sends Economists Back to Drawing Board
Economists have been examining the effect of climate change for almost as long as it has been known to science. In the 1970s, Yale economist William Nordhaus began constructing a model meant to gauge the effect of warming on economic growth. The work, first published in 1992, gave rise to a field of scholarship assessing the cost to society of each ton of emitted carbon offset by the benefits of cheap power — and thus how much it was worth paying to avert it.
Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told
Rich energy companies should be forced to fork over some windfall profits to aid victims of climate change and offset rising fuel and food costs, the U.N. Secretary-General told world leaders Tuesday. The fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds...
'The Woman King' tells the story of the Agojie. But in real life, the fierce women warriors played a controversial role in the translatlantic slave trade.
"The Woman King" takes inspiration from a group of all-women warriors. However, some critics accuse the film of glossing over their history of capturing Africans for the slave trade.
Climate-smart idea: Don’t cut down older forests
A new initiative to plant 1 billion trees on public lands is welcome news. Forests play a huge role in our lives — as sources of clean water, wood for our homes, fish and wildlife habitat, as well as awe-inspiring recreational settings. Forests are also vital to stemming climate change, absorbing significant amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. The trees we plant today will yield big dividends in decades to come.
Biden meets with U.K. leader under cloud of climate skepticism
President Joe Biden celebrated his climate victories at the United Nations on Wednesday. Then he sat down with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is staffing the highest ranks of her new government with officials who reject climate science. The meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York offered...
Facing Calls to Resign, World Bank's Malpass Changes Answer on Climate Crisis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Under pressure to resign for declining to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday it was clear greenhouse emissions are causing climate change and defended his record as bank chief. Malpass sought to restate his views in...
We Can’t Have a Stable Climate If We Keep Destroying Nature
Even if we transition to 100 percent clean energy, temperatures will rise unless we also address our unsustainable relationship with nature.
What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?
The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
Millennials and Gen Z want to stop a climate catastrophe. But first they have to get elected.
The climate crisis affects young people most, but older generations are deciding the planet's future. Not all see the generational divide on climate as an impediment to progress. "I'm not young. I'm not old. I worked my fucking butt off," said Rep. Debbie Dingell, 68. Read more from Insider's "Red,...
