Aggies 2023 Football Schedule Released

Along with the rest of the SEC, the Aggies' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday evening.

We already had the who, now we know the when. The SEC released the Aggies' 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening , along with the rest of the conference.

The Aggies are currently about to begin SEC play for 2022, and after a disappointing loss to the Mountaineers, this season is already in question. But a quarterback change before the matchup against Miami brought better offensive play , and maybe a little good fortune, as Max Johnson was able to lead the team to a win.

What about 2023?

The Aggies will see SEC home games against Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. A&M will be on the road for in-conference games against Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU, while playing in Arlington against the Razorbacks for the 2023 edition of the Southwest Classic.

The Aggies just beat a tough, on-the-rise Miami Hurricanes team at Kyle Field, but next season will be in at Hard Rock Stadium for that matchup.

