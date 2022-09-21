ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NJ Gov. Murphy adopts beagle rescued from Virginia lab

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

Gov. Murphy among those who adopted rescued beagles 00:39

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are among those who rescued dogs from a Virginia lab and breeding facility.

The Murphys' new dog, Morty, is one of 4,000 beagles rescued from the facility, which was shut down in July.

"Well, this guy would have died. They were going to euthanize any of the beagles that were left over. So this was a life-or-death move," Gov. Phil Murphy told "Inside Edition."

The dogs were sent to shelters across the country, and all the beagles have now been adopted. Some, like Morty, are living at high-profile addresses.

RELATED STORY: Long Island couple adopts beagle rescued from Virginia animal testing lab

Another rescued beagle was adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Comments / 10

Jeanette Burnet
2d ago

No company should ever be to lawfully experiment on dogs or any animal. It’s inhumane. Y don’t they experiment on their children or grandchildren. Now that would make everything right if ur looking for a cure or tx.

Reply(1)
7
