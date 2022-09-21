Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
AOL Corp
Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'CFOs have a lot of power right now'
With high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic slowdown is weighing on all businesses — even mighty software players such as Salesforce (CRM). But Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor remains optimistic about demand even as CFOs scrutinize purchases more. "CFOs have a lot of power right now," Taylor...
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
The CFO of recruiting firm True on what qualities Fortune 500 companies look for in execs
“Data is critical to everything we do as a firm, and a personal passion of mine is data efficacy,” says Kate Vanek, the newly appointed global chief operating officer (COO) and CFO at True, an executive-level recruiting and talent management firm. True recruits executives for clients including Disney, Walmart,...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
u.today
XRP Can Now Be Accepted by Merchants Using Cloud Payments Thanks to This Collaboration
Thanks to a new partnership between BitPay, a pioneer in crypto payments integration, and Gr4vy, a provider of cloud-native payment solutions, XRP will be available for acceptance by merchants using the company's payment orchestration platform (POP). As part of the partnership, merchants using Gr4vy services will be able to install...
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication: a crucial area of consulting
Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
thefastmode.com
BICS, Thales Partner to Simplify eSIM Integration for IoT
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with global technology leader Thales to unlock the potential of IoT for enterprises by removing barriers to eSIM adoption within IoT devices. Thales has engineered a pioneering eSIM activation solution for IoT devices and is working with BICS as a connectivity...
thefastmode.com
Nova Labs Strikes Deal T-Mobile to Launch 'World’s First' Crypto-powered Mobile Service
Nova Labs announced that the company executed an exclusive multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader. The announcement comes as Nova Labs plans to launch Helium Mobile, the world’s first crypto-powered mobile service that will enable subscribers to earn crypto rewards for using the network while saving money. This industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) collaboration with T-Mobile enables users of Helium Mobile to access both the local Helium 5G network created by the people, as well as the T-Mobile 5G network.
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
