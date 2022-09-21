ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff

When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds.     His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices

According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
therealdeal.com

Foreclosure looms at struggling Row Hotel

A foreclosure connected to one of New York’s biggest hotels is the latest sign of trouble in the city’s hospitality sector. Wells Fargo moved Monday to wrest control of the ground underneath the 1,331-room Row NYC Hotel from investor David Werner. The bank, acting as the trustee for...
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
Fox News

NYC Lifts 2 VAX Mandates

In a move that for many is too little too late, NYC has finally lifted its vaccine mandate for private sector workers and student athletes. But get this, the city worker mandate remains. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Vaccine mandates have been an infringement since the day they were...
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 145 apartments near the Astoria waterfront

Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 145 newly constructed apartments at Halletts Point 7 at 3-24 27th Ave. in Astoria. Rents start at $665 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $86,460, depending on the size of your household.
yucommentator.org

YU Pride Alliance Gives Yeshiva University Stay to End Club Freeze

The YU Pride Alliance acquiesced to Yeshiva University’s request for a stay on a court ruling ordering it to recognize the club Wednesday. The Alliance’s decision, sent in a press release to The Commentator, was made to prevent YU’s continued freeze of club activities, which the university announced to students Friday.
amny.com

Village Independent Democrats celebrate 65 years of fighting for rights

With its annual gala on Tuesday night, Village Independent Democrats (VID) celebrated 65 years of Fighting for Your Rights at Ristorante Rafele. During the Pandemic members of this Democrat club kept up their civic and political engagement through Zoom meetings, candidate signature gathering and on-street campaigning, but It’s been a long time since they’ve met as a group.
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
