Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Workers trickle back to offices, even as Adams says business districts need a residential ‘rethink’ for hybrid work era
Even as workers have begun to return to the office in notably greater numbers after a summer slump, Mayor Eric Adams admits that hybrid work arrangements are likely to persist — and that the city’s crucial Midtown districts will have to be rethought. That means more housing could...
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
Study: New York City Apartments Being 'Defunded' by High Inflation, Rent Caps
New York City's rent-stabilized housing stock is being "defunded" by a mix of rising operating costs and insufficient allowable rent increases, putting owners in financial distress and leading to declining housing quality. That's the conclusion of a new report from The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), a trade association representing...
NYC ends vaccine mandate for private sector but not city workers
A COVID-19 vaccine and testing site outside of Yankee Stadium. Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will no longer require private-sector workers to be vaccinated. Tuesday’s announcement marked the formal end to a controversial mandate that received little enforcement under Mayor Eric Adams. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Foreclosure looms at struggling Row Hotel
A foreclosure connected to one of New York’s biggest hotels is the latest sign of trouble in the city’s hospitality sector. Wells Fargo moved Monday to wrest control of the ground underneath the 1,331-room Row NYC Hotel from investor David Werner. The bank, acting as the trustee for...
NBC New York
NYC ShopRite Employee in Rudy Giuliani Back ‘Pat' to Get Off Scot-Free: Attorneys
The ShopRite employee charged with patting Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island supermarket this summer -- a pat that the former New York City Republican mayor had said knocked him forward "as if a boulder hit me" -- looks likely to get off scot-free, his lawyers indicated Thursday.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
Many doors in NYCHA are broken, unsecured, NYC comptroller’s audit finds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than half of the doors at New York City Housing Authority developments are either broken or propped open, a new audit released by the NYC comptroller found. The report shows it’s a problem thats only gotten worse over the last few years. Comptroller Brad Lander said NYCHA has a “culture […]
arizonasuntimes.com
New York City Education Department Fires 850 More Teachers for Refusing COVID Vaccine
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and aides for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, bringing the total number of school staff terminated over the mRNA shots that have not prevented the spread of infection to 2,000. Some 1,300 department employees agreed...
Mayor Eric Adams set to open ‘tent city’ for asylum seekers
The mayor's office provided this photo as a "past example" of what the outside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like. Advocates raised questions about the plan's legality and expressed concern that the children would be housed in congregate settings. [ more › ]
NYC Lifts 2 VAX Mandates
In a move that for many is too little too late, NYC has finally lifted its vaccine mandate for private sector workers and student athletes. But get this, the city worker mandate remains. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Vaccine mandates have been an infringement since the day they were...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 145 apartments near the Astoria waterfront
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 145 newly constructed apartments at Halletts Point 7 at 3-24 27th Ave. in Astoria. Rents start at $665 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $86,460, depending on the size of your household.
yucommentator.org
YU Pride Alliance Gives Yeshiva University Stay to End Club Freeze
The YU Pride Alliance acquiesced to Yeshiva University’s request for a stay on a court ruling ordering it to recognize the club Wednesday. The Alliance’s decision, sent in a press release to The Commentator, was made to prevent YU’s continued freeze of club activities, which the university announced to students Friday.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
News 12
Mayor Adams: Private sector vaccine mandate becomes optional starting Nov. 1
Mayor Eric Adams and city health officials announced private businesses will soon be able to put in place their own vaccine policies as the private sector vaccine mandate becomes optional. According to Adams, the private-sector mandate becomes optional starting Nov. 1. The change was announced alongside a citywide campaign to...
amny.com
Village Independent Democrats celebrate 65 years of fighting for rights
With its annual gala on Tuesday night, Village Independent Democrats (VID) celebrated 65 years of Fighting for Your Rights at Ristorante Rafele. During the Pandemic members of this Democrat club kept up their civic and political engagement through Zoom meetings, candidate signature gathering and on-street campaigning, but It’s been a long time since they’ve met as a group.
Shelter providers, housing advocates urge mayor remove barriers to housing amid longer shelter stays
Mayor Eric Adams makes a social services announcement with members of his administration at City Hall on March 30, 2022. Data in the annual Mayor's Management Report shows shelter stays average two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, affordable housing production is on the decline. [ more › ]
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
