Philadelphia, PA

What the Eagles are saying after Week 2 win over the Vikings

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd32y_0i3al4jH00

The Eagles met with the media after their impressive 24-7 victory over the upstart Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was accurate, efficient, and a dual threat as he racked up 390 total yards and three total touchdowns while outplaying Kirk Cousins.

On defense, cornerback Darius Slay led an energized defensive unit that responded to the criticism thrust at defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Philadelphia intercepted Kirk Cousins three times and held running back Dalvin Cook to less than 20 yards rushing on the night.

Here are the top quotes from the post-game presser.

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1p25_0i3al4jH00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ head coach was about Hurts’ performance on the big stage.

It was a big-time performance by him, obviously in the run game and the pass game.

Great run. Both of his touchdown runs were outstanding runs. The one, I know it was only four yards out, but it reminded me of that New Orleans one he made last year.

Big-time performance on a big-time stage.

Hurts on whether this was his best performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtD8J_0i3al4jH00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year quarterback had 300 total yards in the first half and was asked if this was his best performance as a pro.

“I think for us, I think we just came out and played very efficient. You know, talked about last week. Last week I talked about the inconsistencies and the urgency and the communication and the operation. And that starts with me. Obviously we operated at a high level early on in the game. I think that’s something that we have to be able to sustain throughout the whole entire game regardless of the situation. That starts with everybody. I think as a whole, as a team, coming out here and playing on Monday Night Football. I remember what happened last time we played on Monday Night Football. I haven’t forgotten about that. To be able to come out here and perform at a high level as a team, that’s big for us. To perform at a high level and still leave so much money on the table. I’m sure you saw the little video in the locker room last week. It’s exactly the same message this week in terms of the standard not being met. I think, like I said, we have a standard for ourselves and it only rises. Hell of a game tonight, but there’s a hell of a lot to learn from. As a football team, as a collective group, we have to learn from it.”

Hurts on consecutives seasons with same play caller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KgGG_0i3al4jH00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles quarterback has been well-traveled over his career, but he’s never had the consistency of playing in the same system for more than one year.

Hurts running it back with Shane Steichen is the first time the dual threat has been in the same system for multiple years.

“It’s the first time it’s ever been this way since high school and in high school I saw the benefits of it. So, I guess you can say that you see the benefits of it now. Not just for me but as a group. Everything in this game that we do if you want to have success you have to number one – be on the same page. That’s the first step. That’s the first thing that you have to do. I think that’s something that we’ve definitely done a better job of. And if we’re not on the same page, then we get there and we do it in a productive way. It’s a collective team effort, coaches and players trying to find the best way to get wins for this football team. We’re just going to take it day-by-day with it.”

Jason Kelce on how Eagles pace impacted Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qh77l_0i3al4jH00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia opened the game in the no-huddle offense, choosing the pace and rhythm to help counter the Vikings’ aggressive front seven.

It worked, and Kelce was asked about Minnesota being off-balanced.

“Whenever you go fast you’re going to get a more limited defensive set. I don’t know if that was the goal of it. We’ve done a lot of empty [formation] early on. Whenever you’re in empty, you’re not going to get crazy things. You’re going to need to cover down on all five receivers. You’re going to be limited in things no matter what you do.”

Dallas Goedert on Philadelphia's mindset entering Monday night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkwcQ_0i3al4jH00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After a close call against the Lions was asked about the Eagles’ approach to Monday night.

“Yeah, credit to [Eagles Head] Coach [Nick Sirianni] who had a good gameplan coming in. We were going to get to the line and go tempo. Try to wear them out. Get them tired and go from there, but we executed. We communicated really well. [Eagles QB] Jalen [Hurts] was doing his thing out there.”

DeVonta Smith on rebounding from Week 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8oCB_0i3al4jH00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Smith was held without a catch against the Lions but chalked it up to game flow. On Monday, he responded by leading the Eagles’ receptions while logging 80 yards receiving.

Smith was asked about rebounding in Week 2.

“Like I said, when the ball comes to you, you have to make the most of your opportunity. So just going out there, us as an offense, executing, everybody got their opportunities and everybody made the most of them.”

Darius Slay on Justin Jefferson matchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pfkbz_0i3al4jH00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Slay was asked if Jefferson made the matchup even more critical.

“I am not going to say it like that because I am always eager to go at all times. I take no match-up lightly, but he is one of the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the match-up.”

Slay on tossing the football to Sixers All Star James Harden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUTF5_0i3al4jH00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After his second interception of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Slay found Harden sitting field level and gifted him the football.

The two eventually met for a brief conversation and autograph of the football.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know he was at the game until they put him on the [videoboard]. He is one of my favorite players. I am like why not? I get a chance to meet James Harden, a Hall of Fame basketball player. If I make a play tonight, definitely a pick, I have to give him the ball because he is well respected in the league and my favorite. I thought it was a good opportunity.”

Justin Jefferson on his matchup with Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7Psb_0i3al4jH00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Vikings star was gracious about his matchup with Slay.

“He’s a competitor for sure. I knew that I was going to get that from him. I mean, he’s a great cornerback. He’s a great player. A great guy, too. We definitely could’ve had some more opportunities out there to score and put up points, and we just didn’t.”

