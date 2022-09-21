‘Lit: America’s Future’ puts focus on clean energy

NEXSTAR (WEHT) — “Lit: America’s Future” is a 30-minute special that examines what could be the keys to powering America’s clean energy future and asks: how will we do it, where will key minerals come from, and can we do it without other countries?

The special looks at the race to find the critical minerals like cobalt, lithium and nickel, which are essential for creating batteries that power today’s technology and cars. The special also examines whether we can make those batteries quick enough and how we can recycle them.

From an exclusive look at what will be the first operating cobalt mine in the U.S. in decades located in the remote mountains in Idaho to sub-zero battery labs in Tennessee to the search for minerals 15,000 feet under the Pacific Ocean, the special profiles companies working on innovative solutions and ways to gather these resources while trying to minimize the impact to our environment.

This special will air later this month and you will be able to watch it soon after in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).