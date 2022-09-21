ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

‘Lit: America’s Future’ puts focus on clean energy

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eags_0i3ajzRf00

NEXSTAR (WEHT) — “Lit: America’s Future” is a 30-minute special that examines what could be the keys to powering America’s clean energy future and asks: how will we do it, where will key minerals come from, and can we do it without other countries?

The special looks at the race to find the critical minerals like cobalt, lithium and nickel, which are essential for creating batteries that power today’s technology and cars. The special also examines whether we can make those batteries quick enough and how we can recycle them.

From an exclusive look at what will be the first operating cobalt mine in the U.S. in decades located in the remote mountains in Idaho to sub-zero battery labs in Tennessee to the search for minerals 15,000 feet under the Pacific Ocean, the special profiles companies working on innovative solutions and ways to gather these resources while trying to minimize the impact to our environment.

This special will air later this month and you will be able to watch it soon after in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Judge refuses to allow father to attend infant’s funeral

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A 9-month-old infant that passed away earlier this September was laid to rest Tuesday. Her father, however, was not in attendance. Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with ‘Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death’ after his infant daughter Naiarii Kaczmarek succumbed to her injuries. The judge in Morrison’s case refused […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Girlfriend talks about night of Ravenswood murder

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a suspect in a murder from last August is now in custody. 34-year-old Brandon Artis was arrested recently on drug charges, and now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy. Weeks after the murder, McGillicuddy’s girlfriend, Sessily Bruner, has closure and says their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Robb Report

How EVs Could Reduce the Burden on America’s Ailing Power Grid

EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: Woman dropped off by friend goes missing

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to an ongoing missing person’s case. OCSO says on July 26, deputies were notified by the family of Sheila Henderson that they have not seen or talked to Henderson since the first week of May. Law […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wichita castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#United States#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
CNET

New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can

Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

Police make comment on social media claim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast

According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing. Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
Benzinga

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
ECONOMY
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
CHANDLER, IN
thebrag.com

Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk

Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
ECONOMY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Road-closing crash hospitalizes motorcycle rider

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department spokesperson Taylor Merriss tells us a crash we reported on Sunday night left one victim with life-threatening injuries. EMS and officers rushed to the scene of accident around 8:20 p.m. after reports of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The crash shut down the Lloyd Expressway westbound […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officer injured while chasing man with guitar, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an officer injured themselves while chasing a man who was beforehand strumming a guitar while riding a bicycle in the middle of a street. Officers say they saw the man riding down N Evans Avenue while playing guitar. According to EPD, officers turned on their emergency […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy