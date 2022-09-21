Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Western Belle Farm pumpkin festival to open Saturday
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., and Waco Escape Rooms will have a Hidden Creatures Mystery event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the zoo. In the family-friendly game, part scavenger hunt and part escape room, teams will work to find mythological creatures across the zoo before they go back into hiding.
WacoTrib.com
Progress at Woodway's arboretum provides hope for autumn reopening
Grass is growing back on land that once flourished, and planners, construction workers and gardeners are active at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, which is knocking on the door of reopening this fall. Although construction and COVID-19 dragged out the process longer than city officials would have liked, the delay gave...
Waco, Temple police gear up for National Night Out
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — National Night Out is coming up and it is one of the yearly celebrations that police departments across Central Texas use to get to know their community. “It’s just an opportunity for public safety professionals to meet the citizens, talk about maybe concerns that may be taking place and for […]
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
fox44news.com
Waco in the running for concert series grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
fox44news.com
McLennan County SO assists in Operation Lone Star
McLENNAN / ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing border operation gets a little extra help from Central Texas. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque reached out to Sheriff Parnell McNamara for assistance at the border. Sheriff McNamara sent two helicopter pilots, one helicopter, a deputy, and a jet fuel truck to assist in Operation Lone Star.
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
WacoTrib.com
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Police: Belton man declared missing, whereabouts unknown
A local man from Central Texas has been declared missing by police. Kenneth Corwin of Belton was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Elm Drive.
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County raises base pay to $15 an hour
McLennan County commissioners are making $15 an hour the least anyone can make working for the county. Commissioners already voted to give all county staffers a 9% pay raise effective Oct. 1, when the new budget year begins. Commissioners wanted to make county pay competitive with other employers, including businesses...
fox7austin.com
10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
News Channel 25
First community service hero accolade awarded to Killeen officer
The homeless population in Killeen and across the state of Texas is large. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that as of January 2020, Texas had approximately 27,000 experiencing homelessness on any given day. Because of the far-reaching number of homeless in our communities, Killeen officer Kyle...
WacoTrib.com
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
Belton ISD breaks ground on Elementary School #12
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- Belton ISD officially broke ground Wednesday on a 105,775 square-foot facility which will become the districts 12th elementary school. It comes after voters approved a $173,825,000 bond in May to address growth and other needs. Belton ISD says enrollment is projected to climb by nearly 800 students each year, so growth […]
