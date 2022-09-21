ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KSBW.com

Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
SEASIDE, CA
sanbenito.com

Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing

San Benito County supervisors recently decided to restrict new housing in four geographical areas that encompass significant swaths of the county’s unincorporated agricultural, open space or vacant land. But some local residents at the last board meeting decried the move as “political theater,” while voicing their support for two...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.

While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges

Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again

SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long."I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside."I haven't seen any trouble except...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Official Rules: California International Airshow Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered by or associated with Apple Inc. or its affiliated entities. 2. ELIGIBILITY:. California International Airshow...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.

In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory

Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
WATSONVILLE, CA
The Associated Press

Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SARATOGA, CA
KSBW.com

$9.4 million federal grant announced for Monterey Regional Airport

MONTEREY, Calif. — A grant of $9.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration is coming to Monterey Regional Airport. The money will be used for the design, engineering, construction and construction management of the newly relocated Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Monterey Regional Airport. Michael LaPier,...
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness

The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

