Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Floridians brace for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, which may strengthen to become the state's first major hurricane in 4 years
As Tropical Storm Ian barrels towards Florida -- potentially strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane before slamming the state later this week -- residents are preparing for what could be the Sunshine State's first major hurricane in four years.
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Comments / 0