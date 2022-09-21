ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee LGBT community reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series

MILWAUKEE — A new Netflix series is bringing the crimes of a notorious Milwaukee serial killer to the small screen. The drama is about Jeffrey Dahmer, and this show reopens a wound for many in Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders, including several gay men. Police arrested...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools leaves traditional math learning in the past

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools launched on September 21, 2022, a new math program that allows students to accelerate math skills and provides lessons and support for educators. The program was designed by MIND Research Institute, a neuroscience and education organization dedicated to mathematics. It was developed as a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

MILWAUKEE — A retired nurse from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico to join in on recovery efforts. Dianna Trush is the first volunteer of the Red Cross of Wisconsin to be heading to the island. Having lived in Puerto Rico for many years she's preparing to return...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WISN

Store that helps children in need, finds itself in need of help

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine nonprofit thrift store, recovering from devastating flooding, has been hit with a second crisis. The owners of Fosters reStore, which suffered major damage in recent storms, have learned that insurance won't cover the damage. The nonprofit thrift store dedicates 100% of its profits to...
RACINE, WI
Golda Meir
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide

MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Homicide case remains unsolved 10 years later

MILWAUKEE — An emotional night for the family of James Jackson. He was killed 10 years ago near 32nd and Brown. A decade later, his family still has no answers. "It's been a living mess without him," said his sister, Tawanna Jordan. "I miss him daily." His family, who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tried to pull over a driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. WISN 12 News obtained video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

