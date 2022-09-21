Read full article on original website
Milwaukee LGBT community reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
MILWAUKEE — A new Netflix series is bringing the crimes of a notorious Milwaukee serial killer to the small screen. The drama is about Jeffrey Dahmer, and this show reopens a wound for many in Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders, including several gay men. Police arrested...
Milwaukee Public Schools leaves traditional math learning in the past
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools launched on September 21, 2022, a new math program that allows students to accelerate math skills and provides lessons and support for educators. The program was designed by MIND Research Institute, a neuroscience and education organization dedicated to mathematics. It was developed as a...
Panic! At The Disco's Milwaukee concert canceled after COVID-19 postponement
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled their concert at Fiserv Forum. The band was originally set to play Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 16, but announced just a few hours before the show that it was canceled due to COVID-19. The band's Chicago date, at the United Center, was also canceled the next day.
Stopping teen violence: how Milwaukee programs are working to engage youth outside of school
MILWAUKEE — In an effort to stop teen violence and crimes before they start, some Milwaukee organizations are working to keep kids out of trouble by giving them something else to do. Kids involved in crimes like car thefts, burglaries and even shootings is more than prevalent in Milwaukee....
How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
MILWAUKEE — A retired nurse from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico to join in on recovery efforts. Dianna Trush is the first volunteer of the Red Cross of Wisconsin to be heading to the island. Having lived in Puerto Rico for many years she's preparing to return...
Latino voters weigh in on issues important to them ahead of election in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to meet with Latino leaders ahead of the election to discuss the importance of the Latino vote. It comes just 47 days before the election, and weeks after both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump made stops in Wisconsin.
Gov. Evers to grant $20 million to Medical Examiner, Emergency Management Center
MILWAUKEE — Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $20 million public safety investment. The grant, provided to Milwaukee County, will go toward the construction of the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine. Christopher McGowan, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Management, told WISN 12 News reporter...
Store that helps children in need, finds itself in need of help
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine nonprofit thrift store, recovering from devastating flooding, has been hit with a second crisis. The owners of Fosters reStore, which suffered major damage in recent storms, have learned that insurance won't cover the damage. The nonprofit thrift store dedicates 100% of its profits to...
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
Greenfield restaurant manager fired after throwing drink in customer's face
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police on Wednesday released surveillance footage, which shows the manager of Crab Du Jour restaurant, near 76th Street and Layton Avenue, throw a drink in a woman's face. The woman then launches a chair back over the bar at him. The incident happened on Aug....
Victims' rights law creates legal challenges ahead of Waukesha Parade suspect trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — There are about 100 victims involved in the Waukesha Parade Tragedy from last November. Many will also testify in Darrell Brooks' homicide trial set to start Oct. 3. On Monday, during a final pre-trial hearing, prosecutors brought up concerns about Marsy's Law and how to handle...
Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide
MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
MPD requested Sig Sauer install missing gun part days after first accidental shooting, emails show
MILWAUKEE — Less than two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer's gun fired and injured a fellow officer -- even though the trigger had not been pulled -- a police department expert on firearms discovered the gun in question did not have a component the expert thought would have been inside the weapon, emails obtained by 12 News Investigates reveal.
Homicide case remains unsolved 10 years later
MILWAUKEE — An emotional night for the family of James Jackson. He was killed 10 years ago near 32nd and Brown. A decade later, his family still has no answers. "It's been a living mess without him," said his sister, Tawanna Jordan. "I miss him daily." His family, who...
New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tried to pull over a driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. WISN 12 News obtained video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
'They hit her and took off': Good Samaritan helps Milwaukee hit-and-run victim
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are still searching for the driver who hit and injured a woman as she walked across the street. It happened Wednesday afternoon at South 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee. Multiple surveillance cameras at nearby businesses captured the impact. The driver kept going so...
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The attorney for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks filed a motion Thursday to withdraw as Brooks' attorney. WISN 12 News has obtained a letter to victims' families from the Waukesha County District Attorney's office. It says Brooks will ask the court to allow him to represent himself in the trial scheduled for Oct. 3.
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
