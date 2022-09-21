Read full article on original website
Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges
The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line
AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
