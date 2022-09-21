ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Treasury Department#Us Federal Reserve#Gross Domestic Product#North America Business#New York Three#Americans#Economist Yougov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy