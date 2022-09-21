ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky football's 2023 schedule has arrived. Here's who the Wildcats will play

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Kentucky football's 2022 season is off to a hot start, with the undefeated Wildcats climbing into the Associated Press' top 10.

On Tuesday night, however, the focus turned to next fall when the Southeastern Conference released its teams' 2023 schedules.

Kentucky will kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Ball State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats' nonconference slate also includes games against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 9, Akron on Sept. 16 and a visit to archrival Louisville on No. 25.

SEC play begins Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. For the rest of its conference schedule, UK will host Alabama, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee and make road trips to Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Check out Kentucky football's 2023 schedule in full below:

Kentucky football schedule: How the Wildcats' 2023 season shapes up

Sept. 2: vs. Ball StateSept. 9: vs. Eastern KentuckySept. 16: vs. AkronSept. 23: at VanderbiltSept. 30: vs. FloridaOct. 7: at GeorgiaOct. 14: vs. MissouriOct. 28: vs. TennesseeNov. 4: at Mississippi StateNov. 11: vs. AlabamaNov. 18: at South CarolinaNov. 25: at Louisville

