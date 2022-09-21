Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Football Releases 2023 Schedule
Tigers will be on the road for four of their first six games, face Florida in Week 11
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
Wichita Eagle
Elite high school basketball guard Elmarko Jackson to make recruiting visit to KU
Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior men’s basketball combo guard from South Kent (Connecticut) School, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas this weekend. Jackson,who is ranked No. 28 in the recruiting class of 2023 according to ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No. 63 by Rivals.com, on...
SEC Football: Best and worst performances for each SEC team
There has been enough football this season, we can begin measuring the Alabama Crimson Tide against the performances of other SEC football teams. After week three, every SEC team, except one, has played three games. Vanderbilt, having played in week zero, has played four games. Almost half the conference, Arkansas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
No. 2 Alabama set to host Vanderbilt in SEC opener
Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 . Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4. The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea's first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
Comments / 0