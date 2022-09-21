ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M University helps students register to vote

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Alabama A&M University (AAMU) played its part in getting the next generation of voters registered to make a difference.

Tuesday afternoon, students flooded the university quad to become registered voters. Community organizations like “When We All Vote,” “League of Women Voters” and the local NAACP chapter lended a helping hand in providing resources.

With the fate of America’s future in the hands of future voters, the drive was an effort to let students know their vote counts.

“There was a point in time when we didn’t even get a chance to vote,” said registered voter AJ Harris. “I think we should definitely use our voice if we have it.”

Most students said they understand the importance of representing their community and making a difference. With a record number of eligible Black voters in American history, the battle to get them to the polls is another hurdle.

AAMU did everything they could to help make sure that hurdle was jumped on their campus.

If you or someone you know is ready to register, click here.

