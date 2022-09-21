Read full article on original website
Former NFL coach of year admits he was wrong on Tua. And Dolphins’ Xavien Howard sidelined
Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, whom the Dolphins tried to hire in January, made an admission on Wednesday: He was wrong about Tua Tagovailoa.
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Tua Tagovailoa Very Clear
Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa are quarterbacks for rival teams, but Allen still has a healthy respect for the Dolphins' signal caller. Allen, the Bills' rocket-armed QB and MVP candidate, appeared on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" today to preview Buffalo's matchup with Miami this weekend. Allen spoke highly of Tua, who...
Miami Dolphins Star Missed Practice On Wednesday
Wednesday's injury report for the Miami Dolphins included a few marquee names. For staters, star cornerback Xavien Howard didn't participate because of a groin injury. Howard, a three-time Pro Bowler, played 52 snaps in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had four tackles and a pass breakup. It's too...
With newly-minted player of the week award, Dolphins’ Tagovailoa prepares for test vs. Bills
After rewriting the franchise and NFL record books last weekend, what can Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa do for an encore performance?
Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dolphins Loss
The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a 2-0 start when boasting a 35-14 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa then led the Dolphins to a stunning comeback win with 28 fourth-quarter points. Now the shell-shocked Ravens must regroup before Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.
FOX Sports
Undefeated Bills, Dolphins face off in AFC East showdown
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They’ve looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed.
Yardbarker
Dan LeBatard Show: Dolphins Headed For a Buzzsaw!
Long-time Dolphins fan Dan LeBatard is cowering in fear over the Buffalo Bills coming to town while Chris Cote is still riding the high of a Dolphins victory less Sunday. Can the Phins stay in the game?
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa on facing the Bills: We’ll give our best and we’ll get theirs
At 2-0 to start the season, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will host the 2-0 Bills on Sunday. While head coach Mike McDaniel effectively said on Monday that this week’s game will serve as a measuring stick, Tagovailoa didn’t quite echo the sentiment during his Wednesday press conference. Instead, Tagovailoa said the focus is inward.
