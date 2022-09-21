MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They’ve looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO