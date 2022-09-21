ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Tua Tagovailoa Very Clear

Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa are quarterbacks for rival teams, but Allen still has a healthy respect for the Dolphins' signal caller. Allen, the Bills' rocket-armed QB and MVP candidate, appeared on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" today to preview Buffalo's matchup with Miami this weekend. Allen spoke highly of Tua, who...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Star Missed Practice On Wednesday

Wednesday's injury report for the Miami Dolphins included a few marquee names. For staters, star cornerback Xavien Howard didn't participate because of a groin injury. Howard, a three-time Pro Bowler, played 52 snaps in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had four tackles and a pass breakup. It's too...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dolphins Loss

The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a 2-0 start when boasting a 35-14 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa then led the Dolphins to a stunning comeback win with 28 fourth-quarter points. Now the shell-shocked Ravens must regroup before Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tom Brady
Jaylen Waddle
Zach Thomas
Richmond Webb
FOX Sports

Undefeated Bills, Dolphins face off in AFC East showdown

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They’ve looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Dan LeBatard Show: Dolphins Headed For a Buzzsaw!

Long-time Dolphins fan Dan LeBatard is cowering in fear over the Buffalo Bills coming to town while Chris Cote is still riding the high of a Dolphins victory less Sunday. Can the Phins stay in the game?
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa on facing the Bills: We’ll give our best and we’ll get theirs

At 2-0 to start the season, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will host the 2-0 Bills on Sunday. While head coach Mike McDaniel effectively said on Monday that this week’s game will serve as a measuring stick, Tagovailoa didn’t quite echo the sentiment during his Wednesday press conference. Instead, Tagovailoa said the focus is inward.
NFL

