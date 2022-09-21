The Terry County Sheriff’s Department is coming out with a new program to help out the community and to rehabilitate inmates in the County Jail. Sheriff Tim Click started the Outside Working Inmate Program that helps Inmates that have minor offenses or have been assigned to County Jail. The main objective of this program is to not only rehabilitate the inmates but to also help out the community. Sheriff Click had this to say, “This program that I have created is for inmates that have been convicted, to do County Jail time for minor offenses. They can come out to work and get time reduced off their sentence as well as providing a service to the community. The whole point of the program is to rehabilitate them and we are helping them on how to learn to conduct a tractor because we live in West Texas and everybody has a tractor and farmers always need a tractor driver. This could give them training and experience on a tractor so that when they get out they can potentially find a job on a farm or around that profession. We will be working on any city or county owned properties that the County maintains along with the cemeteries so we will help where help is need or if anyone wants our help”.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO