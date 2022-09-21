Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock business owner says he shot suspect during burglary attempt
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business owner shot and killed a burglary suspect identified as 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The owner of the business told EverythingLubbock.com he was working late when Flores tried to break in. The two got into a fight and the owner shot […]
Burglar shot by owner, Central Lubbock Wednesday night deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Joe Anthony Flores, 27, was shot and killed, according to Lubbock Police, after attempting to burglarize a building in the 1500 block of 50th Street. When the building owner approached Flores, the two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores. Officers were called to the scene around […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
everythinglubbock.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Central Lubbock murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30. According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LPD searching for suspect that struck pedestrian with vehicle outside of bar
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash in August. According to a police report, police were called to the 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway at 6:24 p.m. on August 25. An off-duty employee at a cocktail bar […]
everythinglubbock.com
Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat
LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘AK-style pistol’ used to murder Lubbock woman, age 22, warrant said
An arrest warrant against Lee McKine, Jr., 31, provided more information Monday about the shooting and killing of Alexandria Garcia, 22.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
fox34.com
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge from 1998
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gabriel Lopez, who was arrested in the 1998 murder of 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Tuesday. Lopez received seven years in prison and will get 1,189 days of jail credit. Lopez still has cases pending in Idaho. After the sentencing, Ordonez’s wife...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
One seriously hurt after pedestrian crash in downtown Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian near Texas Avenue and Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Updated Story: Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update LPD said the call came in at 3:12 p.m. One person was taken […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
towntalkradio.com
Terry County Sheriffs Department Comes Out With A New Program
The Terry County Sheriff’s Department is coming out with a new program to help out the community and to rehabilitate inmates in the County Jail. Sheriff Tim Click started the Outside Working Inmate Program that helps Inmates that have minor offenses or have been assigned to County Jail. The main objective of this program is to not only rehabilitate the inmates but to also help out the community. Sheriff Click had this to say, “This program that I have created is for inmates that have been convicted, to do County Jail time for minor offenses. They can come out to work and get time reduced off their sentence as well as providing a service to the community. The whole point of the program is to rehabilitate them and we are helping them on how to learn to conduct a tractor because we live in West Texas and everybody has a tractor and farmers always need a tractor driver. This could give them training and experience on a tractor so that when they get out they can potentially find a job on a farm or around that profession. We will be working on any city or county owned properties that the County maintains along with the cemeteries so we will help where help is need or if anyone wants our help”.
fox34.com
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
fox34.com
KCBD’s Sharon Maines recognized at Lubbock City Council
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has recognized KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Sharon Maines for her contributions to the city. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne commemorated Sharon’s upcoming retirement at a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the City Council chambers at Citizens Tower. HE admired her dedication since...
Comments / 0