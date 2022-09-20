ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Council passes funding for Sioux Falls' new skatepark, coming next year

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8MFf_0i3aiJhs00

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved funding for the city's new skatepark, which could total up to $2.3 million between the city and the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday night that authorizes Mayor Paul TenHaken to enter into an agreement with the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, which will gift the city up to $1.5 million.

The association announced they had raised $1.72 million at an event in May, far exceeding their $500,000 goal that had been set in 2016.

Another part of the agreement states that the city will "use its best efforts" to include up to $800,000 in the city's capital improvement plan for 2023.

The park will be named after Barb Iverson, a Patrick Henry Middle School teacher who died in June 2021. Her obituary called her "an early supporter of the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association--likely a result of the miles she put on her vehicle hauling disaffected teenagers to skateparks in the region at a time when Sioux Falls had no such venue."

Councilor David Barranco called the project a great example of a public-private partnership that also helped keep kids healthy. Councilor Pat Starr agreed, comparing it to recent projects like Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park or the Tomar Sports Park and Tennis Complex

Another ordinance approved by the council on Tuesday night provided $350,000 in supplemental appropriations to the 2022 budget for design and construction administration of the park.

The park's construction is expected to begin on June 1, 2023 and finish by Sept. 30, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting. The mayor’s Chief...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Obituaries
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings

This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Falls Park#Skatepark#Obituary#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What led Smith to challenge for governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KELOLAND TV

Repeat offenders common in Sioux Falls, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public officials said law enforcement are seeing an increasing number of familiar suspects in criminal activity in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. “We’re seeing a lot of repeat offenders, we’re seeing a lot of people who are no strangers to our system,” Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More stolen catalytic converters reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’re seeing an uptick in catalytic converters in the city. At police briefing on Wednesday, Officer Sam Clemens said in the last 48 hours, police have received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters, including five at a single business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
LYON COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired shots in the direction of a male victim after finding him with a woman who knew both men. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy