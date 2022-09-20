Council passes funding for Sioux Falls' new skatepark, coming next year

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved funding for the city's new skatepark, which could total up to $2.3 million between the city and the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday night that authorizes Mayor Paul TenHaken to enter into an agreement with the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, which will gift the city up to $1.5 million.

The association announced they had raised $1.72 million at an event in May, far exceeding their $500,000 goal that had been set in 2016.

Another part of the agreement states that the city will "use its best efforts" to include up to $800,000 in the city's capital improvement plan for 2023.

The park will be named after Barb Iverson, a Patrick Henry Middle School teacher who died in June 2021. Her obituary called her "an early supporter of the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association--likely a result of the miles she put on her vehicle hauling disaffected teenagers to skateparks in the region at a time when Sioux Falls had no such venue."

Councilor David Barranco called the project a great example of a public-private partnership that also helped keep kids healthy. Councilor Pat Starr agreed, comparing it to recent projects like Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park or the Tomar Sports Park and Tennis Complex

Another ordinance approved by the council on Tuesday night provided $350,000 in supplemental appropriations to the 2022 budget for design and construction administration of the park.

The park's construction is expected to begin on June 1, 2023 and finish by Sept. 30, 2023.