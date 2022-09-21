ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, MD

4th Street Park closed for renovations

By Angela Price
 2 days ago

DENTON — Fourth Street Park is now closed for renovations. However, the tennis courts remain open for use during construction.

ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

