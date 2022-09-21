4th Street Park closed for renovations

Related
WBOC
Salisbury Prepares for Unity Square, Described as Downtown's New 'Living Room'
SALISBURY, Md. - The Downtown Salisbury parking lot may be full of cars right now, but it will not be the case for long. Unity Square is a sprawling, open air outdoor space that will welcome seating, greenery, sculptures and even a splash pad to the downtown. Mayor Jake Day...
The Dispatch
Music Festival Crowd Plans Include Downtown Closure To Vehicles; Major Traffic Lane Adjustments
OCEAN CITY — Expect major delays, plan ahead and be prepared for significant traffic pattern alterations, including the closure of the downtown area to vehicles, are the biggest takeaways from the resort’s plans for next weekend’s major music festival. The inaugural Oceans Calling, featuring many nationally known...
WMDT.com
Waterfront demolition in Cambridge promises mixed-use development, as former hospital torn down
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An iconic fixture of the Cambridge Waterfront is being torn down to make way for a waterfront renovation that is set to revamp the town’s economy and businesses. The University Maryland Shore Medical Center will be completely demolished by the end of the year, as...
Ocean City Today
West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning
The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
Cape Gazette
First State Corn & More celebrates opening second location
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Sept. 16 to celebrate the opening of First State Corn & More’s second location in downtown Rehoboth Beach. First State Corn & More now offers more ways to enjoy its roasted corn, stuffed potatoes, Cuban sandwiches, pulled pork...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dining notes: CS Brazilian to open Saturday in mall area: Updates on Rosenfield’s, Grotto Pizza, Summer House
CS Brazilian Steakhouse is slated to open Saturday near Christiana Mall. The dining spot moved from a location in the Newark Shopping Center to the long-vacant former Don Pablo’s near the mall. CS will open at 11 a.m. each day. It will be interesting to see if a. Over...
delawarepublic.org
Firefly Music Festival traffic coming to Dover this week, DelDOT to keep the flow smooth
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, and campers start arriving Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate some delays between Wednesday and Monday in the Dover area. It’s DelDOT’s tenth year navigating people through town, and they’ve improved management each year. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says Leipsic Road will be closed,...
Harbor Freight coming to Milford
Milford Plaza will soon be home to Harbor Freight when the tool giant opens a new store in the former Peebles building. Although details are not finalized, the company did confirm they plan to open in Milford. “I can confirm that we are actively looking to open a new store in Milford, but it is still early in the process ... Read More
Fast-Moving Garage Fire Guts Maryland Home Overnight
It took dozens of firefighters utilizing a water tanker nearly three hours to get a house fire under control as it tore through a Maryland residence early on Wednesday morning, according to the state fire marshal. First responders in Talbot County were dispatched to a Dolvin Circle home in Wye...
Man found shot to death in wooded area of Cambridge
An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man's body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area of Cambridge.
WMDT.com
OC leaders hoping to see minimal issues for this year’s pop-up rally event
OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you’re looking to make your way to Ocean City this week for the anticipated pop-up car rally event, Mayor Rick Meehan has a message for you. “As always, we welcome everybody here, but if you’re going to break the law or you’re coming here to just break the law this isn’t the time or place to come,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said.
WBOC
Curbing Unsanctioned Events in Worcester County
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The town of Ocean City made a few changes to the way they enforce unsanctioned pop up rallies. In particular, the enforcement for the pop up car rally that has caused a lot of trouble over the past few years. According to Rick Meehan, Ocean Cities...
Laurel, September 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Police Release Summer-End Stats Which Include 28 Misplaced Autos!
Highlights from summer-end stats provided by Lt. Jaime Riddle, Rehoboth Beach police spokesman, include three stolen vehicles, another 28 cases where people called police searching for their misplaced autos, and a bunch of citations issued for public consumption of alcohol and marijuana. From Friday of Memorial Day Weekend (05/27/22) through...
WMDT.com
“You can’t drive without it:” Tire prices continue rising, local shops urge customers to purchase sooner than later
FRUITLAND, Md. – If you’re in the market for a new set of tires, you may want to act now as the prices are expected to rise. Tire Depot in Fruitland tells 47ABC most manufactures are increasing their prices by at least 10-20%, so you’ll be paying more for the same tire you bought just a few months ago.
WBOC
Homeowners React to Address Changes in Lewes
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Twenty-five homes on Cape Henlopen Drive in Lewes now have a new address. Changes were made suddenly and some homeowners feel they should have had a say in the matter. Lewes City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend, said the changes were made partly because original addresses were causing...
starpublications.online
One Laurel Appreciation Day is held to give back to community servants
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, approximately 400 people reaped the benefit of One Laurel’s Appreciation Day. According to the leaders of One Laurel, it was a way to give back to community servants who give so much to the town of Laurel. Jonathan Kellam, Sr., proprietor of Jonathan’s Delights Barbeque...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle
Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end
Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
