Canvassing groups tackle voter registration — and voter turnout

As the afternoon temperature neared 100 degrees Tuesday, Sept. 20, the art of canvassing was tested in South Memphis.

“This is real work,” Tameka Greer told several dozen people in Jesse Turner Park at Bellevue Boulevard and South Parkway. “Let’s register this damn city to vote.”

The effort by Memphis Artists for Change, led by Greer, and the Shelby County Voter Alliance is the latest in a series of efforts heavy on sustained canvassing not for a particular candidate but toward incremental increases in voter registration and voter turnout.

And they build a sense of urgency around the deadlines set before each election for those not already registered to vote to get on the voter rolls for the next election.

For those not registered to vote, the deadline to register on the Nov. 8 ballot of state and federal general elections along with municipal elections in five of the six suburban towns and cities and special elections for Memphis City Council District 4 and City Court Judge Division 2 is Oct. 11.

Early voting begins Oct. 19.

“We’ve been doing the ZIP codes with the highest amount of voter purges all around the city,” Greer said, referring to voters purged from voter rolls for not voting in the last two consecutive federal general elections, an unreported change of address, a move outside the county or a conviction for certain felonies.

Memphis Artists for Change is one of several groups who have taken on a piece of the city’s voter base that, in the last 30 years, has turned out a majority of voters on the rolls consistently only for presidential general elections.

Shelby County has a relatively high percentage of those of voting age who are registered to vote at 83.8% — or 583,829 of 696,378 ages 18 and older, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The goal of the Shelby County Voter Alliance is to register as many of the 20% who aren’t on the rolls as possible.

“The goal is after we knock on that door, we are going to come back in two days. We are going to come back before early voting,” Greer said. “We’re going to come back right before the vote. We are going to come back after the election. It’s a normal thing. It’s how we have to do business.”

The group and the alliance it is part of are nonpartisan.

“We don’t tell people who to vote for. But what we are is a source of information,” Greer said. “We are going to try asking some questions of candidates and find out how they feel about those things. We’ll come back to you and say, ‘These candidates said this about what you are interested in.’”

Greer and others in the park Tuesday, drawing what crowd they could on a hot day, wore T-shirts with the slogan “Swerve the Purge,” a reference to the emphasis on those purged from voters rolls who can be restored to the rolls.

Greer says her husband was on the election commission’s purge list after they moved from Whitehaven to South Memphis.

“We saw his name on the purge list. No one sent the letter or his name wasn’t forwarded to our new address,” she said. “The new address is listed on the purge list. No one sent a notice of that.”

She said he has voted in the last two federal general elections.

“For me, the biggest concern is if these are your parameters — which we already see as another suppression tactic — if these are your parameters, stick to it,” Greer said.

The midterm Congressional election cycle on the Shelby County ballot Nov. 8, including the general election statewide race for Governor this year, could be a challenge beyond voter registration or part of a trend depending on the turnout locally.

The 51.1% turnout in the last edition of the election cycle four years ago was the first nonpresidential general election cycle since 1994, where a majority of the county’s voters participated — 295,810 of the county’s 579,034 voters.

The presidential general election is the only election cycle that consistently draws a majority of the county’s voters to the polls.

The November 2018 midterm turnout saw a reconstituted Shelby County Democratic Party building on the momentum from a Democratic sweep of countywide offices in the August county general elections that year.

There was also a reaction to President Donald Trump two years into his four-year term of office in the bluest — or most Democratic — county in a red — or Republican — state.

All of that carried over into an Election Day turnout that was lower than early voter turnout by about 84,000 but still accounted for 34.8% of the total turnout — absentee, early vote, Election Day and provisional.

Two years later, in the November 2020 presidential general election, Shelby County posted a 64.3% total turnout that saw a record early vote and a record absentee vote.

The boost in both came from increased awareness of early and absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a loosening of requirements to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Lamisa Hasan and Kermit Moore chat at a voter registration event. The deadline to register to vote on the Nov. 8 ballot is Oct. 11. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

But November 2020 Election Day turnout went flat as opposed to building on the momentum from the early voting period.

The 54,443 Election Day voters in November 2020 made up 14.1% of the total voter turnout.

That compares to Shelby County Election Day turnout in the same presidential general election cycle four years earlier in November 2016 of 97,214 — or 28.4% of the total turnout of 341,731 voters.

Mixing election cycles when comparing turnout comes with a lot of caveats. That includes healthier percentages in much lower total turnout numbers.

For the August election cycle earlier this year, more than a third of the total vote — 36.7% was on Election Day, with 50,712 voters at the polls that day compared to the 84,977 who voted early.

But it was all part of an abysmal 23.6% turnout — 137,908 of 583,829 voters in the county.

It was the lowest percentage turnout for the election cycle that combines state and federal primaries with county general elections for all but one countywide office — General Sessions Court Clerk — in the 30-year history of partisan county primary winners advancing to the general election ballot.

The average is closer to the mid-20s or 30% total turnout.

With that context, while the Election Day percentage was relatively high in a low turnout election cycle, the effect on Election Day was what election officials and campaign workers at those polling places described as a slow Election Day.

What lines did form were more the result of the long ballot than a strong turnout on Election Day.

Early on the August Election Day, Ian Randolph of the Shelby County Voter Alliance was still hopeful for 60,000 Election Day voters.

That changed as the afternoon rush hour traffic didn’t translate to voters at the polls in great numbers.

If the Aug. 4 Election Day turnout had hit the modest 60,000 goal Randolph set, it might have changed the outcome of an uncharacteristically close Democratic primary for Tennessee Governor.

Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. carried Shelby County by a better than 2-to-1 margin over Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville.

But he lost the statewide contest to Martin by 1,468 votes — a margin 10,000 more Democratic voters in Shelby County would have erased at the better than 2-to-1 margin seen in the actual, lower turnout certified numbers.