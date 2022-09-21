ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Hogue, Wallace qualify for state golf championships

By By Patrick LaPorte
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKEdu_0i3ai85800

STREET — Noah Wallace was the only Cecil County golfer at the MPSSAA golf championships last season. This upcoming October, two county golfers will play for a chance at an individual state title.

Wallace, along with Rising Sun’s Tyler Hogue made the individual state qualifying cut at the District 7 match at Geneva Farms Golf Course. Wallace finished the day shooting a 71 and winning the individual side of the event. Hogue led the Tigers with a team-low 80.

The pair will compete in the 1A/2A state match from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 at the University of Maryland.

“It took four years, a lot of practicing, a lot of time out on the golf course and on the range working on what I needed to do,” Hogue said. “It finally all came together this year.”

Rising Sun Head Coach Tim Kerns said in his first season seven years ago, two of his golfers reached the state match. Since then, none have reached states, until Hogue this season.

“Tyler’s played all four years for Rising Sun and he’s kept getting better,” Kerns said. “Today he put it all together and played within himself and didn’t blow up. He had one double and kind of kept everything under control so he could get under 81.”

Kerns credits Hogue for staying composed throughout the long match, which consisted of a full 18-hole round of golf.

“It’s really easy to lose your focus if you have a bad hole or a bad couple of shots,” Kerns said. “He came in at eighteen knowing what number he needed and to make sure he got it. It’s great for him.”

The four-year senior said he felt good entering the match and was on the driving range the day leading up.

“Obviously there was a little bit of nerves,” Hogue said. “Overall my swing felt great and I knew how to manage this course and what to hit where.”

Wallace defended his district title from a year ago with the 71. Last season, Wallace shot a 73 at districts. The North East junior will now get an opportunity to defend his individual state title.

“I practice pretty much every day,” Wallace said. “I’m there all the time seven, eight hours. Anything that is wrong with my game I will practice, go work on it, try to fix it,” Wallace said. “I like to practice too, so it helps.”

North East Head Coach Seth Grimes said Wallace worked everyday to get the chance to reclaim his district title and defend his state championship.

“To see all that time and effort and energy spent on the game payoff for him again, I feel so happy for him,” Grimes said. “He just really earned it and deserves it for the time he has put in.”

To qualify individually, male golfers were required to finish with a score of 81 or lower and be in the top one-eighth of all golfers that were not a member of a qualifying team. Female golfers were required to finish with a 95 or better and be in the top one-eighth of remaining female athletes.

Wallace is looking forward to head down to College Park not only to defend his title, but to go up against Hogue, who Wallace said he knows well.

“We’re good friends,” Wallace said. “It’s cool for two golfers from this county to go down there. Hopefully I’ll see him down there and it will be fun.”

North East placed third as a team with a score of 350. Wyatt Cudmore finished with an 84, Brandon Kristovich a 91 and Brysen Keithley a 104 for North East. Rising Sun placed fifth with a team score rounded out by Ben Adams (87), Lucas Kilgore (94) and Bradley Dietz (98).

Perryville ended the afternoon with a 391 and Bohemia Manor a 404. Elkton did not field a scoring team. Simone Foye led the Golden Elks with a 111, Bo’s Braden Paris and Perryville’s Andrew Kidd shot team-best 93’s for the Eagles and Panthers.

Delaware LIVE News

State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site

The 1777 Battle of Cooch’s Bridge was the only one fought on Delaware soil and the first time that the Stars and Stripes were flown in battle. With such a storied history, you might be surprised to learn you could have a say in the site’s future. Well, you do. The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will hold three ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court

Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Two Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Sarah Campbell of Dover, Delaware and 29-year-old Davonta Brown of Woodside, Delaware for drug and weapon offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early Thursday morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the Milton area observed a...
DOVER, DE
Easton, MD
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

