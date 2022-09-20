ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 3

another Indy user
2d ago

Jeez. These people who got forgiveness don’t make that much to begin with. Done be poor in this state.

3
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
INDIANA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session

Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis-area insurance broker charged in $4M Ponzi scheme

Former insurance broker Brian Simms of Lebanon was arrested Wednesday after being charged with six counts of wire fraud by a federal grand jury. Simms, 44, who operated Brendanwood Financial Brokerage LLC in Carmel, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Tim A. Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and was released on his own recognizance under pretrial supervision. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count.
CARMEL, IN
city-countyobserver.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: THE RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IS MORE THAN A POLITICAL PARTISAN ISSUE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: THE RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IS MORE THAN A POLITICAL PARTISAN ISSUE. I was raised in Newburgh, and I spent the holidays with my grandparents in Evansville, attended college at USI, and started my teaching career at an EVSC middle school. Even though I no longer live there, Evansville will always be home to me. So it’s with a sinking heart and shaking head that I see proponents of Indiana’s draconian new abortion ban also call Evansville home. The level of cruelty and ignorance it takes to deny healthcare, dignity, science, and liberty to the citizens of Evansville – and Indiana as a whole – is a huge disappointment. I do not recognize this as the community that raised me. This ruling has been condemned by many Indiana businesses, as it will negatively affect Indiana’s ability to attract and retain talent, especially healthcare professionals. It has also been opposed by every major medical healthcare provider in the state.
EVANSVILLE, IN
indypolitics.org

Braun to Run for Governor

Indy Politics has learned that U.S. Senator Mike Braun plans to run for Governor next year. As first mentioned in the most recent edition of The Cheat Sheet, Braun has been contacting Republican chairman across the state, informing them of his plans. Braun reportedly will announce sometime after the election.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Cityblock Health expanding into Indiana, plans 140 new jobs

Cityblock Health Inc., a New York-based startup focused on providing medical care for low-income patients, plans to expand into Indiana, creating up to 140 jobs under a partnership with health maintenance organization MDwise Inc.. The two organizations said Tuesday the partnership would bring care to about 10,000 people in Indianapolis...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors

If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Mayor Hogsett signs property tax relief proposal, relief coming to 90% of single-family households

Indianapolis residents can expect a little relief on their property tax bill next spring. Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and Riverside neighborhood residents came together Sept. 14 to celebrate the signing and passage of Proposal 310. The proposal, which is set to allocate funding to property tax relief for Marion County homeowners, was approved unanimously by the City-County Council on Sept. 12.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

