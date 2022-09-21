Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
KVAL
$100 million pledged toward building electric vehicle charging stations in Oregon
Oregon’s plan to go electric and mirror California’s emission goals would mean all new vehicles sold in 2035 must be electric. The Oregon Department of Transportation says they are already partnering with companies that will build the infrastructure to support that mission. A $100 million pledge from the...
Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
Federal Agency: California Grid Leaned on Natural Gas to Avoid Heat Wave Outages
During an extreme heat wave in early September, the California power grid relied on natural gas for almost half of its electricity generation to meet peak demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. For brief periods during the week of Sept. 4, natural gas accounted for up to...
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences.
How California Is Seriously Cracking Down on Big Truck Emissions
via Getty ImagesHeavy-duty trucks traveling through California are about to face a lot more inspections, even if they aren't registered in the state.
Oregon transportation agency hid public documents about I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, lawsuit alleges
A Portland lawyer will take the state’s transportation department to trial this month, alleging the agency altered public records about a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland. Alan Kessler accused the Oregon Department of Transportation of creating incomplete documents to fulfill a public records request for public comments...
opb.org
Oregon could receive more than $20 million in settlement with Juul
Accused of relentlessly marketing to underaged people, Juul Labs — a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes — is expected to pay the state of Oregon more than $20 million in a settlement. This comes after a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices led by the Oregon Department...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
philomathnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drugs hits ‘milestone’
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
yachatsnews.com
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
QSR magazine
El Pollo Loco Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Northern California and Southern Oregon
El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development deal for five new restaurants in parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon over the next several years. The deal has been signed with Bunch of Pollo, Inc., an experienced franchise group whose partners already own and operate QSR West, a franchisee of more than 70 Burger King restaurants across the region.
focushillsboro.com
Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!
The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
ijpr.org
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
