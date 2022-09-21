ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

nbc16.com

Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon could receive more than $20 million in settlement with Juul

Accused of relentlessly marketing to underaged people, Juul Labs — a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes — is expected to pay the state of Oregon more than $20 million in a settlement. This comes after a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices led by the Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drugs hits ‘milestone’

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
OREGON STATE
QSR magazine

El Pollo Loco Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Northern California and Southern Oregon

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development deal for five new restaurants in parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon over the next several years. The deal has been signed with Bunch of Pollo, Inc., an experienced franchise group whose partners already own and operate QSR West, a franchisee of more than 70 Burger King restaurants across the region.
REDDING, CA
focushillsboro.com

Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!

The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
OREGON STATE
portlandobserver.com

Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters

According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
OREGON STATE

