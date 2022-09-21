ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

KVAL

Police: Salem tavern robbery results in two arrests, including an employee

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police detectives have arrested two individuals involved in the robbery of a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at approximately 11:30 a.m., an employee of the Graveyard Bar, located in the 2400 block of State St., reported being robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Suspect injured fleeing Salem police; section of Nebraska Street closed

SALEM, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes and warrants was injured while fleeing police, the Salem Police Department reported. A patrol officer spotted the person in the area of Nebraska and 16th streets NE. The 29-year-old man, whom police have not identified,...
SALEM, OR
Junction City, OR
Oregon State
Lane County, OR
Junction City, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

Another traffic light is being installed on Coburg Road in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — In the next couple of months, you'll have another stop along Coburg Road in Eugene as a new traffic light is currently being installed. A planned development on the corner of Elysium Avenue and Coburg Road is the reason behind the new light. Neighbors have mixed...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Renovations begin at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Renovations are now underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene after a large homeless camp was cleared out six months ago. They have removed the grass and now they're working on topsoil removal. The city says the soil was impacted after hundreds of people lived at the park.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
EUGENE, OR

