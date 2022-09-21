Read full article on original website
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
Police: Salem tavern robbery results in two arrests, including an employee
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police detectives have arrested two individuals involved in the robbery of a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at approximately 11:30 a.m., an employee of the Graveyard Bar, located in the 2400 block of State St., reported being robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask.
Suspect injured fleeing Salem police; section of Nebraska Street closed
SALEM, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes and warrants was injured while fleeing police, the Salem Police Department reported. A patrol officer spotted the person in the area of Nebraska and 16th streets NE. The 29-year-old man, whom police have not identified,...
U.S. Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home closed due to road construction from landslides
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 20 mileposts 54-57 east of Sweet Home, OR will remain closed until midnight Friday September 23rd. The full closure of the road is because of a two-week landslide repair project. ODOT says the project was originally scheduled for...
Another traffic light is being installed on Coburg Road in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — In the next couple of months, you'll have another stop along Coburg Road in Eugene as a new traffic light is currently being installed. A planned development on the corner of Elysium Avenue and Coburg Road is the reason behind the new light. Neighbors have mixed...
Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
Police: Keizer man stabs woman who tried to protect another woman during domestic dispute
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, Keizer Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of 3800 Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police say they determined a man and woman were involved in an argument when another female stepped in and tried to protect the woman from the man. The...
Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
Are you maintaining your car properly after wildfire ash and debris?
EUGENE, Ore. — With all the wildfire ash and debris we have been seeing lately, you might know how to keep it out of your home. But do you know how to keep it from doing harm under the hood?. Some people are forgetful when it comes to car...
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
University of Oregon preps for move-in day, hoping to avoid last year's traffic back-ups
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman will start moving into the dorms at the University of Oregon Thursday at 8 a.m. Move-in day last year caused a major traffic jam near campus. Should you expect bad traffic again this year? Not to the same extent. 2,000 students will move into the...
Willamette National Forest participates in Fee-free day for National Public Lands Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In honor of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, The Willamette National Forest will join national parks, monuments and recreation areas across the U.S. by waiving fees on Saturday, September 24th. The fee waiver includes picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for...
Renovations begin at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Renovations are now underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene after a large homeless camp was cleared out six months ago. They have removed the grass and now they're working on topsoil removal. The city says the soil was impacted after hundreds of people lived at the park.
Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
Cooler, wetter weather slows Cedar Creek Fire growth, but containment remains the same
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire added just a few hundred acres Monday, as cooler, wetter weather aids firefighting efforts. Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire is a reported size of 113,637 acres and 11% containment. Fire officials report "The West Zone of the fire is currently burning with low...
Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
Oregon State football preps for USC; Trojan fight song heard at practice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State football is at home this weekend against USC. If you notice a difference in the sound quality Saturday night, that's because OSU has installed a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining five home games. Speaking of sound, the USC fight...
