ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures dropping fast Thursday — What to know

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Changes are coming! A few showers and storms will move through the area late tonight. It’s possible to see an isolated strong to severe storm but that threat is diminishing quickly. Breezy and cooler air will move in tonight. Any chance for a severe threat...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Beautiful day, but several rain chances are coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fantastic day today with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. There are multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next two days. The first will be tonight. Widespread rain/storms slowly tapering by mid-morning Wednesday....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Gameday forecast: Bring a jacket to the Browns game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Changes are coming!. Breezy and cooler air will move in through the day today. Lake clouds and showers develop from the northwest as winds gust to 25 mph. More organized coverage east vs west. We will start to dry things out by Thursday night but temperatures...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What to expect during this last week of summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Going from summer to fall all in one week … and will feel like it!. Winds shift from the north bringing in some refreshing air. Chance for some patchy fog early Tuesday morning, mainly south. A fantastic day Tuesday with abundant sunshine and dry conditions....
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Temp#Spc
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘Hybrid’ Hair Styles on trend for Fall & Winter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — What kinds of hair styles and colors are we seeing trend for Fall? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets all of the looks from stylist extraordinaire John Anthony from JaViv Uptown Hair. Kenny is showcasing the upcoming hair trends at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
mymix1041.com

Traffic fatality involving pedestrian in Cleveland

On September 20, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW. Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street. The pedestrian was transported...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy