Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Temperatures dropping fast Thursday — What to know
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Changes are coming! A few showers and storms will move through the area late tonight. It’s possible to see an isolated strong to severe storm but that threat is diminishing quickly. Breezy and cooler air will move in tonight. Any chance for a severe threat...
Drastic temperature drop, severe weather threat
There is a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty conditions but not expecting much of a severe threat in the morning beyond heavy rain leading to lower visibility and some ponding.
cleveland19.com
Late-Summer cold front sweeps through tonight; much colder air arrives tomorrow (Northeast Ohio weather)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong late-Summer cold front will move into our area tonight. As it moves through, a few showers and storms may pop up. Any rain that develops will be gone by sunrise. Temperatures will not rebound much at all on Thursday. The 19 First Alert Weather...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Beautiful day, but several rain chances are coming
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fantastic day today with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. There are multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next two days. The first will be tonight. Widespread rain/storms slowly tapering by mid-morning Wednesday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Risk for severe thunderstorms, and damaging winds returns Wednesday night (19 First Alert Weather Day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All is quiet right now, but the weather pattern will become more active overnight. In the short-term forecast, there are two rounds of storms in our forecast, one overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning and one during the late-afternoon and evening hours. The morning round of...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Gameday forecast: Bring a jacket to the Browns game
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Changes are coming!. Breezy and cooler air will move in through the day today. Lake clouds and showers develop from the northwest as winds gust to 25 mph. More organized coverage east vs west. We will start to dry things out by Thursday night but temperatures...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
What to expect during this last week of summer
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Going from summer to fall all in one week … and will feel like it!. Winds shift from the north bringing in some refreshing air. Chance for some patchy fog early Tuesday morning, mainly south. A fantastic day Tuesday with abundant sunshine and dry conditions....
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parma water main breaks interrupt drivers
Water main breaks lead to boil order, traffic changes in Parma.
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple counties until Friday
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple lakeshore counties until early Friday morning.
Road closures in Parma following water main break
PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-77 South reopens after late-night crash
A major crash has shut down a Cleveland-area freeway Monday night.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
High school cross country race stopped after several runners stung by wasps
In Akron, a City League high school race at Goodyear Heights Metro Park had to be stopped because of a swarm of wasps attacking the runners.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘Hybrid’ Hair Styles on trend for Fall & Winter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — What kinds of hair styles and colors are we seeing trend for Fall? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets all of the looks from stylist extraordinaire John Anthony from JaViv Uptown Hair. Kenny is showcasing the upcoming hair trends at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens.
Man hit and killed on I-90
The incident happened early Monday morning, at about 1 a.m., in the westbound lanes near East 156th Street.
Two people dead after Ohio oil refinery catches fire
A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio killed two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the damage.
mymix1041.com
Traffic fatality involving pedestrian in Cleveland
On September 20, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW. Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street. The pedestrian was transported...
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
Comments / 0