Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic
Millions of Americans with federal student loans will automatically receive a refund from the U.S. Department of Education for payments they made during the COVID-19 payment pause when they apply for student loan forgiveness, according to the department’s website. Borrowers will get a refund automatically if they qualify for...
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Do I Know If I Got a Pell Grant?
Students who received a Pell Grant to help pay for college could be eligible for double the student loan forgiveness under President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan. If you have federal...
CNET
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making...
Can I Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness If My Loans Are in Default?
The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan will provide financial relief to about 43 million federal student loan borrowers, according to White House estimates. For those in default of...
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
CNET
Student Loan Payments Will Resume in January, but You May Have a New Loan Servicer
Federal student loan repayments have been paused for more than two years, and President Biden recently announced a final extension through the end of 2022. Whether you're eligible for student loan forgiveness or not, if you haven't logged into your student loan account since the payment freeze began, now is a good time to check in.
CNBC
'It’s not enough:' Student loan forgiveness means less for the millions of borrowers who never finished college
Roughly 39 million Americans started college and never finished. For students who don't graduate, managing education debt without the benefit of a degree is especially difficult. President Joe Biden’s announcement on loan forgiveness does little to help those who can't afford college, experts say. Like many borrowers, Halid Hamadi,...
money.com
Expanded Student Loan Forgiveness for Public Service Workers Is Expiring in October
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has been notoriously difficult to qualify for, with a 98% rejection rate among applicants. That is, until the Biden administration temporarily updated rules surrounding how student loan borrowers working in public sector jobs can qualify for debt relief. Last fall, the Department of Education...
CNBC
You should still apply for student loan forgiveness despite state taxes—here's why
The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan lifted a weight off of many Americans' shoulders, with some borrowers eligible to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. However, many people are on the fence about applying due to their state's decision to consider the money saved from student...
4 Facts That Show Who Benefits Most From Student Loan Forgiveness
Now that the college-loan-forgiveness cat is out of the bag, many Americans are wondering who really benefits from President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe out broad swaths of student loan debt. The president’s plan, announced at the end of August, will provide federal student loan forgiveness of up to...
Washington Examiner
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
Expecting Student Loan Forgiveness? 3 Ways To Plan Ahead Before Applying
For borrowers worried about paying off existing student loans, President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan -- announced in August -- may have provided some relief. See: What Is the Highest Income for...
How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Impact the Military & Longstanding GI Bill
Since Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness program was first announced on Aug. 24, many have felt relief from the plan's measures to waive up to $10,000 of debt ($20,000 for Pell Grant...
KFVS12
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
Waiting for loan forgiveness, borrowers are targets for scammers
In the search for next steps on the government's loan forgiveness plan, some borrowers are finding fake emails and texts instead of real answers.
