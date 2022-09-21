Read full article on original website
Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
Another traffic light is being installed on Coburg Road in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — In the next couple of months, you'll have another stop along Coburg Road in Eugene as a new traffic light is currently being installed. A planned development on the corner of Elysium Avenue and Coburg Road is the reason behind the new light. Neighbors have mixed...
Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
University of Oregon preps for move-in day, hoping to avoid last year's traffic back-ups
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman will start moving into the dorms at the University of Oregon Thursday at 8 a.m. Move-in day last year caused a major traffic jam near campus. Should you expect bad traffic again this year? Not to the same extent. 2,000 students will move into the...
U.S. Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home closed due to road construction from landslides
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 20 mileposts 54-57 east of Sweet Home, OR will remain closed until midnight Friday September 23rd. The full closure of the road is because of a two-week landslide repair project. ODOT says the project was originally scheduled for...
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
Are you maintaining your car properly after wildfire ash and debris?
EUGENE, Ore. — With all the wildfire ash and debris we have been seeing lately, you might know how to keep it out of your home. But do you know how to keep it from doing harm under the hood?. Some people are forgetful when it comes to car...
Willamette National Forest participates in Fee-free day for National Public Lands Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In honor of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, The Willamette National Forest will join national parks, monuments and recreation areas across the U.S. by waiving fees on Saturday, September 24th. The fee waiver includes picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for...
Roseburg Public Schools: Assessment data sheds light on pandemic effects
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Facing anticipated drops in state assessment scores due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Roseburg Public Schools continues to make use of state and federal funding support to ensure students are growing academically, the district stated. The Oregon Department of Education on Thursday released the...
Oregon volleyball takes down Oregon State in Pac-12 Opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Thursday was the Opening Night of Pac-12 volleyball, the first rivalry game of the season. Both Oregon and Oregon State had some ups and downs in pre-season but which would come out on top?. The Ducks traveled up to Gill Coliseum to take on the Beavs,...
Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public
EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
Tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver seized during marijuana bust
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Illegal marijuana plants, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver, and a luxury vehicle were seized following the execution of a search warrant south of Junction City last week. The Lane County Sheriff's Office discovered the illegal marijuana operation in the 30-thousand block...
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
Beavers face tough test against USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into week 4 of the college football season 3-0, but their toughest test lies ahead. Oregon State's first power 5 and PAC-12 opponent this season is USC. The Trojans are also coming to Corvallis undefeated, and not only are the Trojans bringing their...
Ducks focused on slowing down Ward
EUGENE, Ore. — The tide seems to be changing for the better after the back-to-back wins for Oregon - including one over a ranked BYU team. But to start conference play on the road brings an all-new challenge. It is Washington State's first true season under new Head Coach...
Oregon State football preps for USC; Trojan fight song heard at practice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State football is at home this weekend against USC. If you notice a difference in the sound quality Saturday night, that's because OSU has installed a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining five home games. Speaking of sound, the USC fight...
