Eugene, OR

KVAL

Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Another traffic light is being installed on Coburg Road in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — In the next couple of months, you'll have another stop along Coburg Road in Eugene as a new traffic light is currently being installed. A planned development on the corner of Elysium Avenue and Coburg Road is the reason behind the new light. Neighbors have mixed...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Roseburg Public Schools: Assessment data sheds light on pandemic effects

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Facing anticipated drops in state assessment scores due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Roseburg Public Schools continues to make use of state and federal funding support to ensure students are growing academically, the district stated. The Oregon Department of Education on Thursday released the...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball takes down Oregon State in Pac-12 Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Thursday was the Opening Night of Pac-12 volleyball, the first rivalry game of the season. Both Oregon and Oregon State had some ups and downs in pre-season but which would come out on top?. The Ducks traveled up to Gill Coliseum to take on the Beavs,...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public

EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Beavers face tough test against USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into week 4 of the college football season 3-0, but their toughest test lies ahead. Oregon State's first power 5 and PAC-12 opponent this season is USC. The Trojans are also coming to Corvallis undefeated, and not only are the Trojans bringing their...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Ducks focused on slowing down Ward

EUGENE, Ore. — The tide seems to be changing for the better after the back-to-back wins for Oregon - including one over a ranked BYU team. But to start conference play on the road brings an all-new challenge. It is Washington State's first true season under new Head Coach...
EUGENE, OR

