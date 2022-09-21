ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

A large portion of Yakima's land possibly contaminated with lead arsenates

YAKIMA -- State health officials say Yakima is one of the worst areas for lead arsenate contamination, which can cause long-term health issues for young kids. "We're most concerned about those really young children and infants especially that are formula fed," Laura Johnson, with the State Department of Health, said.
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge

NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County

YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
New low-income housing project in Yakima receives $300k in funds

YAKIMA—A low-income housing project in Yakima is getting $300,000 in federal funds. At last night’s Yakima City Council meeting, council members approved the home funds for an affordable housing project known as Fruitvale Housing. The project will provide 54 units for low-income families at 1116 Fruitvale Blvd. in...
Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain

A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
Coho Opening On OR Ronde, Upper Columbia, Icicle, Yakima

ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.
Yakima Housing Authority receives funding for affordable housing project on Fruitvale

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Yakima will soon see a 54-unit affordable housing project on Fruitvale Boulevard after the Washington State Department of Commerce announced that the Yakima Housing Authority will receive $119,000 in funding. The money comes from the Housing Trust fund, which the state is using to support developers and bridge the gap from construction cost increases, according to the press release from the department.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool

A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
