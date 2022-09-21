Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
A large portion of Yakima's land possibly contaminated with lead arsenates
YAKIMA -- State health officials say Yakima is one of the worst areas for lead arsenate contamination, which can cause long-term health issues for young kids. "We're most concerned about those really young children and infants especially that are formula fed," Laura Johnson, with the State Department of Health, said.
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
KUOW
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
KIMA TV
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
KIMA TV
New low-income housing project in Yakima receives $300k in funds
YAKIMA—A low-income housing project in Yakima is getting $300,000 in federal funds. At last night’s Yakima City Council meeting, council members approved the home funds for an affordable housing project known as Fruitvale Housing. The project will provide 54 units for low-income families at 1116 Fruitvale Blvd. in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain
A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Opening On OR Ronde, Upper Columbia, Icicle, Yakima
ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Housing Authority receives funding for affordable housing project on Fruitvale
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Yakima will soon see a 54-unit affordable housing project on Fruitvale Boulevard after the Washington State Department of Commerce announced that the Yakima Housing Authority will receive $119,000 in funding. The money comes from the Housing Trust fund, which the state is using to support developers and bridge the gap from construction cost increases, according to the press release from the department.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council accepts funds shy of $1 million for new affordable housing projects
Several new affordable housing projects planned in Yakima will get funds for water and utility improvements through the state Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday accepted a total of $922,283 in CHIP funds, which can be used to pay for waived...
Scammers impersonate Yakima County sergeant, contact community members
YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members across the region are reporting fake calls from someone impersonating Sgt. William Boyer from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The real law enforcement are taking to the internet with an important message: they will not call you to solicit money!. According to a...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
KIMA TV
State revokes license of local doctor accused of giving out unjustified vax waivers
KITTITAS COUNTY—A Kittitas County osteopathic physician and surgeon, Anna Elperin, who was accused of signing vaccination exemptions without justification, had her license officially revoked by the DOH. In December of 2021, Elperin’s license was restricted based on charges that she gave COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without any medical justification.
KIMA TV
YPD says people aren't stopping at red lights, but they're planning on enforcing laws
Nearly three weeks ago a reckless driver, who according to police was traveling at nearly double the speed limit, when he sped right through the red light on S 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard causing a four car pile up. And though no one died, today police say...
