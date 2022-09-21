Read full article on original website
Chair Workout Warrior
On Zoom and Live at the PAJ Center. Chair Workout Warrior focuses on upper body strength. It is great for participants needing to sit or hold on to a chair to exercise. Even with in a it will be challenging! Participants should have weights, a resistance band, and should bring their own water.
Waukegan Township Board Meeting
All board meetings will be held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, at 5pm. Meetings will no longer be held at the Supervisor's office. The new location will be Park Place - 414 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. Meetings will be held in person and no longer via Zoom.
