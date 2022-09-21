ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Adam Levine’s flirty texting scandal

By Erin Keller, Riley Cardoza, Eileen Reslen, Mark Lungariello
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine admitted Tuesday he had “crossed a line” with an Instagram model but denied cheating on his pregnant wife — as two other women stepped forward with claims the singer sent them frisky DMs.

Levine, 43, copped to sending “flirtatious” messages to Sumner Stroh, 23, who accused the tattooed dad of two of having a year-long affair with her in a now-viral TikTok post.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levin said in a statement on Instagram. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.”

Levine vowed to work through the scandal with wife Behati Prinsloo, a 34-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model. The couple have been married since 2014 and have two daughters, ages 5 and 4. The pair confirmed earlier this month they’re expecting their third child.

Adam Levine admitted he “crossed a line” with an Instagram model but denied cheating on his pregnant wife.
Getty Images/Karwai Tang

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naïve and stupid to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Stroh claimed in the bombshell video that’s raked in more than 15 million views that she’d been in a relationship with the “Moves Like Jagger” singer for about a year when she “graduated college in 2021.”

She said she hadn’t spoken to Levine in months, though, when he messaged her out of the blue in June, saying he wanted to call his unborn son “Sumner.”

“Ok serious question,” Levine allegedly wrote in the June 1 message. “I’m having another baby and it’s w [sic] boy I w really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Sumner Stroh accused Levine of having a year-long affair.
Instagram/sumnerstroh
Alyson Rosef claimed Levine texted her, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right?” ??”
Instagram/alyson_rose
“Dude aren’t you like married,” Maryka wrote back, to which the singer allegedly responded, “Yes but it’s a bit complicated.”
Instagram/mvrykv

Stroh – who hails from Texas, but now lives in Los Angeles – claims she only went public with her story after she was sold out by a friend, who allegedly went to an unidentified tabloid with screenshots of the racy messages from Levine.

Page Six readers want to know …

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” he allegedly texted her.
Stroh told Page Six that the alleged affair happened “last year” and was “physical, yes, but I’m not saying anything further.”

After Levine’s denial, Stroh appeared to shade Levine in a cryptic Instagram post.

“Someone get this man a dictionary,” she posted.

Meanwhile, two more women shared alleged screenshots of flirty messages with Levine in the wake of the controversy, TMZ reported.

    In a green screen TikTok video Monday, Alyson Rosef claimed Levine texted her, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right?” ??”

    Another woman, comedian Maryka, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share her alleged DMs with Levine, which began with his purported message to her that read, “I’m now obsessed with you.”

    “Dude aren’t you like married,” Maryka wrote back, to which the singer allegedly responded, “Yes but it’s a bit complicated.”

    Levine hasn’t publicly addressed either of the women’s claims.

    Stroh was panned on TikTok, with many claiming she was a grown woman who seemingly expressed no remorse over her alleged affair with a married man.

    She said in a separate Monday TikTok video that she “full realize[s]” she is “not the victim” in the situation.

    Behati Prinsloo, the former Victoria’s Secret model and wife of Levine, is pregnant with their third child.
    FilmMagic/Steve Granitz

    “I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” Stroh continued. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

    She later took to Instagram Stories to discuss the blowback she received on her claims.

    “Aware people are going to try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about,” Stroh said. “It’s a lot to digest, but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

    Stroh also posted a “part 2” video late Monday, saying she feels “disgusted” with herself.

    “I’m disgusted and so ashamed of the pain and hurt I’ve caused,” she said. “I didn’t want to sound whiney so that wasn’t said in this video.”

    Additional reporting by Andrew Court

