Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (six, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four)
voiceofalexandria.com
Swatting scam prompts message from Minnesota BCA
(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is calling on school officials and students to be diligent in the wake of Wednesday's reports of several "swatting" calls claiming false emergencies at Minnesota schools. The BCA’s Drew Evans says their “See it, say it, send it app” is designed to disrupt threats to schools, and can be easily used to report suspicious information. Evans says if you're in an emergency situation, you should always call 911 first, then report the incident on the app.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa’s ‘brain drain’ among worst in U.S., analysis shows
DES MOINES — Iowa’s trouble with brain drain — the departure of college graduates to other states — is not a new issue, but a recent report illustrates just how poorly Iowa ranks among U.S. states. Iowa has the 10th-worst percentage difference in the nation between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota tax revenues at record highs
(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
voiceofalexandria.com
Nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies, including one in Waterloo, hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Seven of the stores that the Iowa Board of Pharmacy imposed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
Two new polls, different numbers for Wisconsin’s top races this fall
(The Center Square) – A pair of new polls are painting slightly different pictures of Wisconsin’s marquee election races this fall. Surveys by Emerson College and by Spectrum News/Siena College were released Tuesday, shedding insight into Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 8.
voiceofalexandria.com
Second deputy backs away from Barnes endorsement
(The Center Square) – For the second time in two days an active duty deputy in Wisconsin has cleared their name of endorsement for Mandela Barnes in his race for U.S. Senate. The first was La Crosse Sheriff’s Capt. John Siegel on Monday. He said he never endorsed Barnes...
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican leaders call Gov. Evers latest special session 'political stunt'
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers are once again planning to ignore a call from Gov. Tony Evers’ for a special session, and they are once again calling it a political stunt. The governor on Wednesday said lawmakers need to come back to the Capitol in Madison in...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
voiceofalexandria.com
47 people charged in "Feed Our Future" fraud case in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Anyone with information on the $250 million “Feed Our Future” fraud case is urged to contact U-S Attorney Andrew Luger’s office or the local FBI. At least 47 defendants are charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery in the case. Minneapolis FBI Agent Michael Paul says the programs were created to feed children, but these individuals were stealing taxpayer funds. Luger says the case is the largest example of COVID-related fraud in the U-S. More charges are expected in the weeks ahead.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa launches new website to help residents battle opioid use disorder
(The Center Square) – Iowa has a new website that’s dedicated to helping Iowans recover from opioid use disorder. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced the website Monday. IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state. Over 18 years, Iowa should receive $177.74 million...
voiceofalexandria.com
Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — A growing number of businesses including grocery stores and gas stations are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Handwritten signs warning of closures have been popping up more frequently, eliciting sighs and groans from customers on an island where 62% of 1.47 million clients still do not have power more than four days after the storm hit. Puerto Rico’s Department of Consumer Affairs says there is no shortage of fuel, but rather a disruption to the system as a result of flooding, landslides and an island-wide power outage caused by Fiona.
Comments / 0