(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is calling on school officials and students to be diligent in the wake of Wednesday's reports of several "swatting" calls claiming false emergencies at Minnesota schools. The BCA’s Drew Evans says their “See it, say it, send it app” is designed to disrupt threats to schools, and can be easily used to report suspicious information. Evans says if you're in an emergency situation, you should always call 911 first, then report the incident on the app.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO