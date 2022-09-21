ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Functional Fitness

On Zoom and Live at the PAJ Center. Functional Fitness focuses on lower body strength, It helps with everyday movements such as bending down, squatting, reaching and lifting. Legs and shoulders are the primary focus of training. Participants should have weights, a resistance band, and should bring their own water.
Waukegan Township Board Meeting

All board meetings will be held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, at 5pm. Meetings will no longer be held at the Supervisor's office. The new location will be Park Place - 414 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. Meetings will be held in person and no longer via Zoom.
