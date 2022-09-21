ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
Man who escaped from Okanogan County Jail in 2021 sentenced to 5 years in prison

OKANOGAN — A man who escaped with another inmate from the Okanogan County Jail last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christian White, a 54-year-old Rock Island man, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to second-degree escape. He was sentenced the same day to 60 months behind bars, according to court records. White, in an unrelated drug case, also received a 24-months prison sentence.
6th teen charged in Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash.- A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. According to Franklin County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
Othello man tracked down, arrested in connection with string of burglaries & car prowls

BASIN CITY, Wash. — A 28-year-old Othello man was brought into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with a string of burglaries and car prowls in Franklin County. According to a social media notice from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Basin City for reports that a male subject was seen prowling vehicles in the area.
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was...
Mystery of missing Moses Lake couple continues

Despite extensive searching by family, friends and law enforcement, a Moses Lake couple who went missing Sunday still have not been located. Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone from Moses Lake to pick her up.
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend

YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack

EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
