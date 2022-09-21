ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register

Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving for new job in Chicago

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
dbusiness.com

Huntington Opens Commercial Bank Headquarters in The District Detroit

Today, Huntington National Bank opened its Detroit’s Huntington Tower at 2025 Woodward Ave. in The District Detroit. Located just south of The Fillmore, the office building will serve as the headquarters for Huntington’s Commercial Bank. It is the first office tower built in downtown Detroit in more than...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan.

