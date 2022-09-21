Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit
Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. We're told the break-in happened at a side door of the American Coney Island business.
Detroit News
Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register
Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
Tv20detroit.com
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit boxer murdered by brother with shotgun during argument, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit boxer was murdered by his brother with a shotgun during an argument earlier this week, officials said. Police were called around 6:20 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street on Detroit’s west side. They found Isiah Jones,...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving for new job in Chicago
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
Detroit man convicted in 2020 shooting death at Erebus haunted house sentenced to 17 years behind bars
A shooter convicted in the 2020 murder of a 29-year-old guest standing outside a haunted house attraction in Pontiac was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison, officials announced on Tuesday.
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
dbusiness.com
Huntington Opens Commercial Bank Headquarters in The District Detroit
Today, Huntington National Bank opened its Detroit’s Huntington Tower at 2025 Woodward Ave. in The District Detroit. Located just south of The Fillmore, the office building will serve as the headquarters for Huntington’s Commercial Bank. It is the first office tower built in downtown Detroit in more than...
Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass
A man suspected of a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.
'Our saving grace': Neighbor saves couple from burning condo in Woodhaven
A Woodhaven couple is staying in a hotel after their condo burned to the ground Tuesday. The fire was so large it damaged multiple homes in the neighborhood.
