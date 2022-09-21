Emily Ratajkowski weighs in on Adam Levine scandal amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly addressed the infidelity scandal surrounding Adam Levine after her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, allegedly cheated on her, too.

The married Maroon 5 frontman has been accused of engaging in inappropriate conversations with three young Instagram models, one of whom alleged that things even got “physical.” Levine, 43, has denied the affair.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” Ratajkowski, 31, said in a selfie-style TikTok video Tuesday afternoon, failing to address Levine by name.

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative,” the model went on, making sure to note, “If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”

Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on the Adam Levine scandal amid her divorce from alleged cheater Sebastian Bear-McClard. emrata/TikTok

The “Blurred Lines” video vixen — who filed for divorce from Bear-McClard earlier this month over rumored infidelity — feels that the idea of blaming “the other woman” is “designed to keep women apart.”

“I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible,'” Ratajkowski added in a second TikTok. “We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women.”

The Inamorata designer continued, “We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

Back in July, Page Six broke the news that the “My Body” author and the “Uncut Gems” producer, 41, were separating after four years of marriage.

The model filed for divorce from the producer on Sept. 8 over rumored infidelity.

“Yeah, he cheated,” a source close to the model claimed to us. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard share son Sylvester, who was born last March.

As for Levine, he and wife Behati Prinsloo are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting a baby boy.

Levine denied physically cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo but admitted he "crossed the line." FilmMagic

Neither the musician nor the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, have responded to our requests for comment.

According to Sumner Stroh — the 23-year-old woman who alleged the affair with Levine — he purportedly came back into her life not too long ago to ask about naming his forthcoming son after her.

“My morals were unknowingly compromised,” she claimed of the pair’s alleged relationship. “I was completely manipulated.”