Glenwood Boys’ Capture Team Title at Creston: Clarinda 2nd, Atlantic, 3rd

(Creston) The Glenwood boy’s placed all seven runners in the top ten and captured the team title at the Creston Cross Country meet with 22-points.

With two runners in the top ten, Clarinda placed second with 65-points, and Atlantic right behind with 66. Chariton ended up fourth with 93-points and Creston fifth with 142.

Individually for Glenwood Bryant Keller finished first in a time of 16:58.00, Andrew Smith finished third, Preston Slayman fifth, Kevin Coots sixth, Ilam Hayes seventh, Jackson Griffin eighth, and Maverick Mixan finished 1oth.

Alex Sonntag’s ninth-place showing led Atlantic. Following Sonntag was a pack of Trojan performers. Bennett Whetstone, 12th; Christian Thompson, 14th; Tyrell Williams, 15th; Devon Fields, 16th; Mason McFadden, 17th; and Braden Spurr, 23rd.

Top Ten: