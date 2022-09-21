Glenwood Boys’ Capture Team Title at Creston: Clarinda 2nd, Atlantic, 3rd
(Creston) The Glenwood boy’s placed all seven runners in the top ten and captured the team title at the Creston Cross Country meet with 22-points.
With two runners in the top ten, Clarinda placed second with 65-points, and Atlantic right behind with 66. Chariton ended up fourth with 93-points and Creston fifth with 142.
Individually for Glenwood Bryant Keller finished first in a time of 16:58.00, Andrew Smith finished third, Preston Slayman fifth, Kevin Coots sixth, Ilam Hayes seventh, Jackson Griffin eighth, and Maverick Mixan finished 1oth.
Alex Sonntag’s ninth-place showing led Atlantic. Following Sonntag was a pack of Trojan performers. Bennett Whetstone, 12th; Christian Thompson, 14th; Tyrell Williams, 15th; Devon Fields, 16th; Mason McFadden, 17th; and Braden Spurr, 23rd.
Top Ten:
- Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 16:58.00
- Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda, 17:18.00
- Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 17:25.60
- Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda, 17:39.60
- Preston Slayman, Glenwood, 18:21.40
- Kevin Coots, Glenwood, 18:26.40
- Ilam Hayes, Glenwood, 18:31.50
- Jackson Griffin, Glenwood, 18:35.60
- Alex Sonntag, Atlantic, 18:37
- Maverick Mixan, Glenwood, 18:53.30
Comments / 0