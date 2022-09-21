ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Boys’ Capture Team Title at Creston: Clarinda 2nd, Atlantic, 3rd

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Creston) The Glenwood boy’s placed all seven runners in the top ten and captured the team title at the Creston Cross Country meet with 22-points.

With two runners in the top ten, Clarinda placed second with 65-points, and Atlantic right behind with 66. Chariton ended up fourth with 93-points and Creston fifth with 142.

Individually for Glenwood Bryant Keller finished first in a time of 16:58.00, Andrew Smith finished third, Preston Slayman fifth, Kevin Coots sixth, Ilam Hayes seventh, Jackson Griffin eighth, and Maverick Mixan finished 1oth.

Alex Sonntag’s ninth-place showing led Atlantic. Following Sonntag was a pack of Trojan performers. Bennett Whetstone, 12th; Christian Thompson, 14th; Tyrell Williams, 15th; Devon Fields, 16th; Mason McFadden, 17th; and Braden Spurr, 23rd.

Top Ten:

  1. Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 16:58.00
  2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda, 17:18.00
  3. Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 17:25.60
  4. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda, 17:39.60
  5. Preston Slayman, Glenwood, 18:21.40
  6. Kevin Coots, Glenwood, 18:26.40
  7. Ilam Hayes, Glenwood, 18:31.50
  8. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood, 18:35.60
  9. Alex Sonntag, Atlantic, 18:37
  10. Maverick Mixan, Glenwood, 18:53.30

Riverside Hall of Fame Class of 2022

(Oakland) The Riverside Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell said the purpose of the Riverside Community School District Hall of Fame is to honor graduates, employees, teams, individuals and friends of the Riverside Community School District for their accomplishments at and/or to the service of the Riverside Community School District.
