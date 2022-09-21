ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife

Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
Spirit Blossom Soraka Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Spirit Blossom Soraka is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained

With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?

League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List

With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards

Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode

The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
