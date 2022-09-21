Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Dates, Research, Raids, Eggs
Everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Fashion Week, including start and end dates, the debut of Mareanie and more.
2K Confirms Hack, Warns Certain Players Received a 'Malicious' Link
The help desk platform used by 2K was hacked and recently sent a "malicious" link to certain players.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spirit Blossom Soraka Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Soraka is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
Pokemon Go: How to Get Mega Energy
If you hope to Mega Evolve a Pokemon in Pokemon Go, you're going to need Mega Energy, and we've got all the details you need to get as much as possible.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?
League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
How to Add Friends on Rumbleverse
Adding friends on Rumbleverse is complicated because you have to connect your account to Epic Games.
Diablo 4 Footage Leaks Shows Exploration, Combat in Latest Build
Diablo 4 footage has leaked online, showing more than 40 minutes of gameplay.
New PS5 Redesign May Have a Detachable Disc Drive
The PlayStation 5 is reportedly due for a redesign nearly two years after its initial launch. While the current versions include a digital download-only console
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards
Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode
The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy's Nintendo Switch release date has not been revealed.
Xbox One Discs Now Playable Offline on Series X
A new update has finally enabled Xbox One discs to be playable offline on the Xbox Series X
Will Moving Out 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?
Moving Out 2 will be released for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, but read to see whether it will available on the Xbox Game Pass.
How Long Does Winter Last in Kingdom Two Crowns?
How Long Does Winter Last in Kingdom Two Crowns?
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0