The fifth episode of FX on Hulu’s thriller series ‘The Patient,’ titled ‘Pastitsio,’ follows the aftermath of Alan Strauss’ instruction to Sam Fortner to see the latter’s wife Mary. Sam accepts the same and meets Mary. Alan talks to Elias Petraki about his family and asks the “restaurant guy” to pass a message to his daughter and son if he escapes from the horrors of Sam before the therapist. Alan also talks about how his son Ezra did grow distant from him and his wife Beth Strauss. The engrossing episode ends with Sam making a decision concerning Elias’s fate and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO